Rana Daggubati Shares The First Look Of Krishna And His Leela, Says 'Meet Krishna Soon'

Rana Daggubati took to social media to release the first look of Krishna and His Leela. The film has actors Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath in pivotal roles. Fans were excited to watch the first look of the film and thus shared praises in the comments section of the post. The film Krishna and His Leela has been directed by Ravikanth Perepu and the movie is his second directorial venture, according to a news portal.

Rana Daggubati shares the first look of Krishna and His Leela

Rana Daggubati was extremely delighted as he shared the post on his social media handles. He even captioned the first look of the film, mentioning that he is finally putting all rumours to rest. He further added that the story of Krishna and His Leela is coming out sooner than one could think of. Rana Daggubati even used a hashtag that read “based on true rumours”. In conclusion, Rana simply mentioned that fans should get ready to meet Krishna soon as the character is coming to screens.

Fans were delighted watching Rana Daggubati get so excited for a film. Ravikanth Perepu and Sidhu Jonnalagadda have co-written the film and hence fans are eager to watch how this new way of scripting will come about on the screen once the film is finally released.

According to a news portal, Krishna and His Leela has been co-produced by Suresh Productions, Viacom 18, and Sanjay Reddy. The film will also see Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in pivotal roles. The film Krishna and his Leela will reportedly be released on an OTT platform soon enough. Fans of the actors are excited to watch the film and have thus filled the comments section with positive comments on the first look poster shared by Rana Daggubati.

According to a news portal, Ravikanth Perepu and Sidhu Jonnalagadda wrote the screenplay for the film in about two months. The director spoke to a news portal and mentioned that it was a matter of coincidence that he got to co-write his second film as well. He mentioned even for his debut film, he had co-written the script with the lead actor.

