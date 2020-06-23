Seerat Kapoor Preps For 'Krishna And His Leela' Movie Release On OTT Platforms

The lockdown has brought every working sector to a sudden pause. The film industry happens to be one of the most affected sectors. A number of ongoing shoots were postponed in order to follow social distancing. One of these is Seerat Kapoor's film Krishna and his Leela. Read more about Seerat Kapoor's upcoming movies.

South Indian film star Seerat Kapoor has also been forced to stay indoors keeping the shoots for two upcoming movies hanging. Seerat Kapoor had two films that were in the production phase. Her upcoming films include Krishna and his Leela and Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma. Because of the lockdown, the shoots of the film were pushed ahead. Initially, there were a number of rumours stating that one of her films is supposed to get an OTT platform release.

Seerat Kapoor's upcoming movie

Seerat Kapoor recently spoke to a PR agency and spoke about her upcoming projects. When asked about the release of her upcoming films, Seerat Kapoor said that the makers understand that their fans would prefer a theatrical release other than an online release. She said this is because of the sensitive situation the makers might need to consider release on OTT platforms. She also mentioned that the situation is an unprecedented circumstance and says that the need for the hour calls for adaptation. Seerat also shared the film Krishna and his Leela’s poster on her various social media accounts. Not only Seerat, but other stars of the film too shared the film’s poster on their social media accounts.

About Krishna and His Leela movie

The film, Krishna and His Leela is being directed by Ravikanth Perepu. A number of news houses have also mentioned that Ravikanth Perepu and Sidhu Jonnalagadda have co-written the film. This has certainly gotten the fans very excited for the release fo the film. Suresh Productions, Viacom 18, and Sanjay Reddy are on board as the film’s collective producers. Ravikanth Perepu and Sidhu Jonnalagadda wrote the screenplay for the film in about two months. Ravikanth also spoke to a news house and revealed that he was lucky enough to get to write his second film. He also spoke about his debut film as he had also written the script along with the leading actor. The film will star some of the popular faces of the industry including Sidhu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath. The movie will also star Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti in pivotal roles.

