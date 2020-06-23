'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser: Rana Daggubati Introduces Krishna's First Love; Watch

After taking social media by storm with the first look poster of Krishna And His Leela which was released yesterday, Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati has now treated fans with the official first look teasers of two leading ladies from the romantic-drama. On June 23, 2020, Daggubati took to his Instagram handle to introduce everyone to Krishna's first love Satya and his other half, Radha. The Ravikanth Perepu directorial stars Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in lead roles alongside Sidhu Jonnalagadda.

Rana Daggubati releases first look teaser of 'Krishna And His Leela'

The romance-drama titled Krishna And His Leela marks filmmaker Ravikanth Perepu's second directorial venture after the Telugu thriller Kshanam, which released in 2016. The film is creating the right kind of buzz on social media ahead of its release. The film is co-written by Ravikanth along with Sidhu Jonnalagadda, who is playing the leading actor in the movie. Backed by Tollywood superstar Rana Daggubati, 'Krishna And His Leela' has been co-produced by Viacom 18 and Suresh Productions along with Sanjay Reddy.

On June 23, 2020, Daggubati took to Instagram to share the first look teaser of the film for introducing two of the leading ladies from the film, Satya and Radha. In the caption of his IG posts, the Haathi Mere Sathi actor describes Satya as Krishna's first love and Radha as Krishn's other half. Check out both the first look teasers below:

Fans were extremely delighted to watch Rana Daggubati get so excited for a film and filled the comment section of his Instagram posts expressing their excitement for Krishna And His Leela's release as well. The '#Basedontruerumours' film will reportedly release on an OTT platform. However, not much regarding its release date and platform has been announced by the makers as of yet.

In an interview with an online portal, director Ravikanth spoke about co-writing the screenplay with lead actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda. He revealed that the screenplay of the romance-drama was written in about two months. He was also asked about co-writing yet another film with the film's lead actor and the director, in his response, said that it is a matter of coincidence. Before, Krishna And His Leela, Ravikanth Perepu's first film, Kshanam was also co-written by its lead actor.

