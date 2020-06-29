BoycottNetflix Trends After Netizens Slam 'Krishna And His Leela' For Hurting Sentiments

It seems that Netflix India has embroiled itself in a controversy after the regional film, 'Krishna And His Leela' which started streaming recently on the OTT platform has irked some of the netizens. According to media sources, Krishna And His Leela have shown the male protagonist to be named as 'Krishna' who has sexual encounters with many women and one of them is named as 'Radha'. The names of the Hindu deities in the film for the lead characters coupled with several steamy scenes seem to have not gone down well with the netizens.

Netizens soon started lashing out at Netflix for hurting Hindu sentiments through such movies and web series. Within no time, people started trending #BoycottNetflix on Twitter expressing their anger over the film, Krishna And His Leela along with the other contents on the OTT platforms which they termed as Hinduphobic. Some netizens also shared some epic memes as Boycott Netflix hit the trends. Take a look at some of the tweets and memes from the netizens.

Netizens start trending Boycott Netflix

Web Series #KrishnaAndHisLeelaOnNetflix showing #Krishna have sexual affairs with many women & one of them named as #Radha.

The audacity to openly target #Hinduism wth lies, deceit, propaganda



Why always insult our Gods?

Because @NetflixIndia is Hinduphobic.#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/3oOzwuxRgY — Paritush Choudhury🇮🇳 (@paritush_assam) June 29, 2020

About the film, Krishna And His Leela

Talking about the film, Krishna And His Leela features Siddu Jonnalagadda as the main protagonist who is essaying the role of Krishna. The romantic flick also stars Shraddha Srinath, Shalini Vadnikatti, and Seerta Kapoor as his leading ladies. The unique style of promotion of the movie had initially generated a humungous buzz on social media which garnered anticipation about the same. The film was reportedly also released unannounced on the OTT streaming platform.

Krishna And His Leela is produced by the Bahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati. The film is also jointly produced by Suresh Productions, Sanjay Reddy, and Viacom18 pictures. Krishna And His Leela is touted to be a modern and complex love story. It is the second directorial venture of filmmaker RaviKanth Perepu who has also jointly written the film in collaboration with Siddu. The film was also promoted with the tagline “Based on True Rumours”. Cinematographed by Shaneil Deo, the music and the background score of the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

