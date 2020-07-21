'Kappela' Remake: Krithi Shetty, Nitya, And Anikha Shortlisted For Anna Ben's Role?

Weeks after the announcement of Telugu remake of Malayalam film Kappela, speculations are rife that the makers have shortlisted three actors to step into the shoes of Anna Ben for the remake. Reportedly, Uppena fame Krithi Shetty, Anikha Surendran, and Nitya Shetty are in contention for the lead role. According to the reports, the makers of Kappela remake are in the initial stage of discussion, soon they would approach one among Krithi Shetty, Anikha Surendran, and Nitya Shetty for the remake.

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Plasma: 'Be Reason A Family Survives'

Details about Kappela remake

Recently, the makers of Kappela remake revealed that Hit fame Vishwak Sen would play the role of Roy, essayed by Sreenath Bhasi in the original. Meanwhile, the makers of Kappela remake are in the process of casting for the characters played by Roshan Mathew and Anna Ben. However, with the recent rumours that state the makers would soon sign one among Krithi Shetty, Nitya Shetty, and Anikha Surendran, it is clear the movie would soon go on floors.

Also Read | 'Kappela' Telugu Remake: Anna Ben To Reprise Her Role In The Film?

Kappela, starring Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, narrates the chilling tale of a village girl, who falls in love with a man who despises as an autorickshaw driver. Kappela marked the directorial debut of popular Malayalam actor Muhammad Musthafa. Kappela's Telugu remake was announced early this week by the producer of the film on his social media. He wrote, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in Telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more)," (sic) in a social media post.

Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala... Posted by Vishnu Venu on Friday, 3 July 2020

Also Read | 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' Makers To Remake 'Kappela' In Telugu, Reveals Producer Vishnu

What's next for Krithi Shetty, Anikha Surendran, and Nitya Shetty

Krithi Shetty, last seen in R Ananth's Seveli, is gearing for the release of her big-budget movie Uppena. The film, starring Krithi Shetty and Panja Vaisshnav Tej in the lead, also features Vijay Sethupathi in the role of antagonist. The Krithi Shetty starrer was slated to release in April 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the makers pushed the release to August.

Meanwhile, Nitya Shetty and Anikha Surendran have a slew of movies at different stages of production. Nitya Shetty, last seen in O Pitta Katha, is yet to sign her next Telugu movie. On the other hand, Anikha Surendran has Gautham Vasudeva Menon's digital series Queen's second season in her kitty.

Also Read | Vishwak Sen Of 'Hit' Fame Approached For Prominent Role In 'Kappela' Telugu Remake?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.