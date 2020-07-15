Vijay Sethupathi Urges COVID-19 Survivors To Donate Plasma: 'Be Reason A Family Survives'

Vijay Sethupathi, who was last seen in Oh My Kadavule, shared an important message on his Twitter handle. With the post, the actor announced the launch of a plasma donation program in the state of Tamil Nadu. He also urged coronavirus survivors to donate plasma to save other people. Check his tweet below:

Happy to announce plasma donation program initiated by @drhakkim and Uyir Thuli Trichy. Kindness & empathy is the major need of the hour, if you are a #coronasurvivor please help the doctors fight corona by donating plasma. Be a reason a family survives #donateplasma pic.twitter.com/rJNb9qsGcl — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) July 14, 2020

Kollywood actor Vijay Sethupathi, who is seen up for many social causes, tweeted that he is feeling blessed and happy announcing the plasma donation program initiated by Dr.A.Mohamed Hakkim, who is a physician and entrepreneur. The actor stated that Dr Hakkim, along with Uyir Thuli Trichy blood bank, has launched this program in Tamil Nadu. The Pizza actor further noted that kindness and empathy is the primary need in the current situation. He also urged his fans by stating if there are people who have recovered from COVID-19, they should help the doctors to fight against the virus by donating plasma, and be the reason behind someone's life.

With this post, the actor is requesting his fans to be safer and stay home as the coronavirus situation is getting worse. The graph of the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases is rising steadily across the nation. Apart from Vijay Sethupathi, many famous personalities and celebrities of Bollywood, Kollywood, Dhollywood, and other industries have urged their fans to stay safe and stay indoors.

What's Next For Vijay Sethupathi?

Vijay Sethupathi has been signed up for many films. Currently, the Rekka actor is gearing up for the release of Master, which is a Lokesh Kanagarajan directorial. The film features Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The film Master is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against each other. The movie earlier had a release date of April 9, 2020. However, it has been pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, Vijay Sethupathi has many films which are at different stages of production. The Petta actor is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Besides this, Vijay Sethupathi has a Telugu movie titled Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and the film named Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in his kitty.

