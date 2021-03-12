Kriti Sanon And Sunny Singh Join 'Adipurush' Cast; To Play Pivotal Roles In The Epic Drama

Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh recently shared a series of pictures from the sets of the film Adipurush as they joined the star cast on the location. In the pictures shared, the two actors can be seen posing next to actor Prabhas and the director of the film, Om Raut. She indicated through the caption that she is extremely delighted to join the cast and has been looking forward to the venture that lies ahead. Om Raut had also spoken about finalizing the star cast and they believed Kriti and Sunny were just the right choices for the important roles.

Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh join the Adipurush team

Kriti Sanon recently took to Instagram to share pictures with Sunny Singh and Prabhas, who are now her co-stars in the film Adipurush. In the group pictures shared, she is seen delightfully posing with the two actors alongside the director, indicating that she has now joined the team on the sets of the film. Saif Ali Khan is missing from the pictures even though he is expected to play the lead character in the film, alongside Prabhas.

Through the caption for the post, Kriti Sanon expressed her excitement over joining the much-anticipated film. She mentioned that she feels honoured, proud, and special to be a part of this venture. She is expected to play the female lead opposite Prabhas’ character in Adipurush. Sunny Singh will be playing Prabhas’ younger brother in the historic epic while Saif Ali Khan plays the second lead.

In a recent interaction, the producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar, spoke about the upcoming film and their creative decision to cast Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in such an important role. He said that Kriti Sanon instantly agreed for the part when she heard the script. He also felt that Sunny fit the character perfectly and he was delighted to have them on board.

Speaking about the choices made, director Om Raut said that he had been looking for a performer who had a captivating screen presence to keep the people hooked. Hence he felt Kriti was their most obvious choice for the film. Sunny was a great actor, according to him, and they were confident that he would impress viewers with his performance.

