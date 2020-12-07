Nithiin Commences Shoot Of 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake, Announces With Film's Still

On December 6, 2020, South Indian movie actor Nithiin posted a picture on his official Instagram handle, giving his fans and followers a glimpse of his upcoming movie. The picture is a shot of Andhadhun's Telugu remake that the actor is going to work on. The shoot for the movie is all set to begin in Dubai, with his co-star Nabha Natesh.

READ | 'Andhadhun' Telugu Remake To Have No Steamy Scenes In The Film: Reports

In the Instagram post, Nithiin tagged both his co-actors Nabha Natesh and Tamannaah Bhatia in the caption. He also added the hashtags for the movie director ‘#GandhiMerlapaka’ and the playback singer ‘#sagarmahati’. Here is the post which the actor shared to notify his fans about the upcoming Andhadhun Telugu remake.

READ | Keerthy Suresh Takes Revenge From Venky Atluri On 'Rang De' Sets; Warns Nithiin

According to Tollywood.com, Andhadhun's Telugu remake would not be having any ‘steamy’ scenes like the original movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Being one of Nithiin's movies for which the South actor is looking forward to, the fans reacted with enthusiasm and posted congratulatory comments on the Instagram post. They also shared expectations from the actor to set high standards with his role, as Ayushmann was heavily appreciated for his role in the original Hindi version. Most of the encouraging comments were from the Telugu fans, who expressed their belief in Nithiin and Nabha.

Andhadun Telugu remake

In the upcoming movie, Nithiin and Nabha would be playing the roles originally played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte in its Hindi counterpart. Tamannaah Bhatia would be replacing actor Tabu from the original movie. According to Tollywood, the director of the movie, Merlapaka Gandhi, would also be writing the dialogues for the script. The movie would be produced by Sreshth Movies, as notified by the Production Company itself on its official Twitter handle. The Telugu remake is all set to begin in Dubai, for which lead actor Nithiin and Nabha Natesh are now geared up.

READ | Chiranjeevi Tests COVID-19 Positive: Nithiin, Varun Tej, & Others Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Nithiin on the original Andhadhun

In his interaction with a leading daily, Nithiin revealed his concerns about the success of the Telugu remake. He said that the release of the original movie on OTT platform is a big challenge, but the actor is willing to take it on. The actor has previously been acknowledged for his roles in Srinivasa Kalyanam and Chal Mohan Ranga.

READ | Telugu Actor Nithiin And Fiancée Shalini To Tie The Knot On July 26, Suggest Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.