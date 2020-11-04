'Kudumbavilakku' Star Saranya Anand Marries Manesh Ranjan; See Pictures

Kudumbavilakku actor Saranya Anand has tied the knot with Manesh Rajan. Manu Mulanthuruthy took to his Instagram as he shared the picture of the couple who had a small wedding, with only their close families attending and following all COVID-19 protocols. Take a look at the post.

Saranya Anand and Manesh Ranjan get married

As per reports by Indiaglitz.com, the couple got married at the Gurayoor Temple today morning. The picture which was shared by Manu Mulanthuruthy features the couple walking hand in hand and then striking a pose for the camera. Saranya and Manesh are both dressed up in traditional attires. The former wore a half-kasavu saree while the latter a mundu and a stole, and the two were seen donning their green varmalas.

Saranya’s announcement of their marriage

Saranya had taken to her Instagram on October 31, 2020, when she announced that the two were getting hitched soon. The picture was from a beach, Manesh who was wearing a suit was down on his knees in front of Saranya who wore a gold off-shoulder gown, and smiles at him. She wrote with the picture – “You're the love of my Life, For the Rest of My Life. Guys Finally Getting hitched. Check out this space in the Evening we ll Be Releasing Our Save The Date Video. Keep on blessings 🙏”.

Saranya had also announced her engagement online, along with a series of pre-wedding pictures of the two. She shared the pictures and informed that she had finally said yes to Manesh’s proposal on October 11, 2020. The couple's pictures that were taken at a beach with the bride to be wearing a black gown and Manesh wearing a suit had gone viral on the internet. With the pictures, she wrote – “And I’d choose you; in a hundred lifetimes, in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I’d find you and I’d choose you. Guys Finally, I said yessss. I am very happy to announce that finally by God's grace and blessings I'm getting engaged ❤ .I’d like to thank my new Partner My King 🤴 Mr. Manesh Rajan Nair for asking me to be his Queen👸.He stole my heart, so I’m stealing his last name. Finally I got my special one whom I want to annoy for the rest of my life.”

