Pranitha Subhash To Feature In Krish's Film Along With 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan?

Rumours are rife that actor Pranitha Subhash will be seen as the female lead in the upcoming film also starring Pawan Kalyan. The film will be directed by well-known director Krish. According to Pinkvilla, the news reports about the much-awaited drama states that the Pawan Kalyan starrer is expected to be a period film. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ: 'Vakeel Saab': Pawan Kalyan Starts Shooting, To Finish His Scenes In Single Schedule

Pranitha Subhash to feature in Krish's film?

If ongoing buzz in the media is to be believed, then Pranitha Subhash will be seen sharing the screen space with Pawan Kalyan. She will be seen opposite Pawan once again in an upcoming movie under the direction of Krish. According to Pinkvilla and Tollywood.net, Viroopaksha is the rumoured title of Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s first collaboration. The movie is said to be produced by AM Ratnam.

Power Star and Pranitha Subhash's film

In the past, Pawan Kalyan and Pranitha Subhash have worked together in the blockbuster movie Attarintiki Daredi. The movie also featured Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead role. Now once again the duo is collaborating for Krish’s upcoming directorial venture.

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film Announced: 'Power Star' Set To Play A 'Super Cop'

Upcoming projects of the actors

The power star of the southern film industry, Pawan Kalyan will be next seen as the lead in the upcoming film named Vakeel Saab. The movie is directed by ace director Venu Sriram. The upcoming film Vakeel Saab is a remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film named Pink. In the film, Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role of a lawyer which was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan. Some time back, Pawan Kalyan's look in his lawyer's avatar also vent viral on social media. Fans and followers of the star are eagerly looking forward to watching Vakeel Saab on the silver screen.

Pranistha Subhash, on the other hand, was last seen in N.T.R: Kathanayakudu in a cameo appearance. The actor is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India. The movie is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya and it features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Kichcha Sudeepa Meets 'simple Grounded Human' Pawan Kalyan, Calls It Wonderful Interaction

ALSO READ: "Happy Birthday Naga Babu": Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej Share Heartfelt Wishes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.