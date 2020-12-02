Kumbalangi Nights Ending Explained: The Message That The Movie Conveyed

The story of Kumbalangi Nights revolves around the story of four brothers who don’t have a smooth relationship and often have differences amongst each other. The movie further sees the boys finally sorting their differences as their mother goes away and they start living alone. Read along as to understand the ending of the movie.

Kumabalangi Nights ending explained

Kumbalangi Nights is often referred to as a new generation film, it is characterized by its progressive themes and screenplays that are relatable. The film critically analyses hypermasculinity, patriarchy and morality especially by making an understandable comparison between Shammi and Saji’s character. Both the characters had issues with their thought processes, however, Saji went and took help from a doctor once he came face to face with them while Shammi persisted on having no problems.

The movie complains how the man who might look like the dominant and having control over things is in reality the villain for everybody else. The movie has also been noticed for having feminist tones, the characters of Baby, Nylah and Saji’s mother chose what they wanted to do with their own lives and did not let the norms guide them. They did not let a man appearing like a hero take control over their lives until someone had physical overpower over them. The men of the movie are marked for taking the responsibilities of their internal relationship, the household and understood their vocations in the end. The end sees the dysfunctional brothers finally developing an understanding of each other and standing up for each other.

The movie was directed by Madhu Narayanan, produced by Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under the banners Fahadh Faasil and Friends as well as Working Class Hero. The movie’s cast includes Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir, Fahadh Faasil and Sreenath Bhasi, along with newcomers Anna Ben and Mathew Thomas. It has been described as one of the best Malayalam films of the decade, by several publications.

