What Is The Meaning Of Kumbalangi Nights? Read About What The Film Stands For

Kumbalangi Nights is a Malayalam film which was released last year and it was produced by Fahadh Faasil, Nazriya Nazim, Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran. The film received a lot of critical acclaim post its release for its screenplay and direction. While the audiences seemed to have liked the concept that has been portrayed on the screen, Kumbalangi Nights has a deeper meaning and an insight to it. Let us learn more about what this phrase stands for along with more interesting details about this film.

What is the meaning of Kumbalangi nights?

Kumbalangi is an island village just outside of Kochi, which is one of the major cities in the state of Kerala. Kumbalangi Nights is a film that puts major questions and disrupts the norms and standards of society about masculinity among men. While many movies in the past have explored talking about social stigmas and problems and putting the fingers back on society, this film has managed to do so from a very different point of view; the point of view from rural society and rural people.

With the island being distanced from the mainland and the rural people of the island being distanced from the urban class of the country, the Kumbalangi Nights plot talks about how the elite class usually assumes that the people living in rural areas are backward in their thinking and that they are unable to show progressive instincts in their behaviour. This movie puts a reflection for the society to observe the forcefully constructed idea of masculinity which can harm a person and their relationships. The Kumbalangi Nights plot took around five to six years to be scripted, according to The Hindu. The Kumbalangi Nights cast was a bigger one that portrayed many different characters.

The response given to the movie was as strong as the response received at the box office, possibly even stronger. The Kumbalangi Nights review was strongly in the film’s favour as far as both the audience and the critics are concerned. The Kumbalangi Nights cast includes several actors such as Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Anna Ben, Grace Antony and more. The film was directed by Madhu C Narayanan and the music of this film was composed by Sushin Shyam.

