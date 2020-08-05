'Ramante Edanthottam' Shooting Location Includes Picturesque Visuals From Vagamon And More

In the year 2017, celebrated filmmaker Ranjith Shankar's highly anticipated Malayalam movie titled Ramante Edanthottam released. Apart from the Ramante Edanthottam cast including popular actors like Kunchacko Boba, Anu Sithara, Joju George, and Jayasurya another feature of the Malayalam flick which became a talking point was the scenic visuals in the film.

Ramante Edanthottam is a riveting romantic-drama on the lines on infidelity. A major highlight of this Malayalam film is breathtaking scenic views and impressive cinematography. To know more about the Ramante Edanthottam shooting locations keep reading ahead.

'Ramante Edanthottam' Shooting Location

A major portion where Ramante Edanthottam is filmed includes places in the stunning town of Vagamon, a famous hill station in Kerala. The story follows a man who discovers about the extra-marital affair of his wife with an owner of a resort. Director Ranjith looked for a place which matched his vision of a serene resort with delightful visuals.

After researching for quite some time the director finally zeroed down upon a 300-acre resort in Vagamon Hill station. Take a look at the trailer here for understanding the story plot of the film better-

The name of the resort is Vagamon Heights which is simply picturesque from each and every angle. Not too many people knew about this gorgeous resort until they witnessed its beauty in the romantic film. As per reports, the music director of Ramante Edanthottam, Bijibal, recommended the name of Vagamon Heights to the filmmaker. And, that's how Ranjith finally found the ideal Ramante Edanthottam shooting location he was looking for since quite some time. Bijibal, on the other hand, had earlier visited the popular resort for work purpose and loved the vibe of the place and how he remembered it.

Some other sequences of the movie are also filmed at Kochi as well. Post, the release of Ramante Edanthottam, both critics and the audiences highly lauded Ranjith Sankar and the entire Ramante Edanthottam cast and crew for the outstanding team-work. With a decent 6/10 IMDb rating, this Kunchacko Boba-Anu Sithara starrer did great business at the box-office as expected.

