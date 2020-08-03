Dulquer Salmaan Unveils First Look Of Soubin Shahir And Santhy Balanchandran's 'Djinn'

Dulquer Salmaan, last seen in Anoop Sathyan's Varane Avashyamund, released the first look poster of Malayalam film Djinn on Sunday, August 2. Sharing Djinn first look, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "Super Happy to launch the first look motion poster of #Djinn starring my dearest machan Soubin Shahir, Santhy Balachandran, and a host of other actors."

The forthcoming movie is directed by Sidharth Bharathan, who last helmed Kunchacko Boban and Chemban Vinod Jose starrer Varnyathil Aashanka (2017).

All details about Djinn

Djinn, starring Soubin Shahir and Santhy Balachandran in the lead, also features actors like Sharafudheen and Leona Lishoy in prominent roles. The Sidharth Bharathan-directorial is a fantasy-drama. The forthcoming movie is written by Rajesh Gopinadhan. Meanwhile, Prashant Pillai has been roped by the makers to compose the music. The Sidharth Bharathan-directorial is produced by D14 Entertainments. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production. Djinn first look motion poster has managed to amp up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Djinn marks Sidharth Bharathan and Soubin Shahir's second association after Chandrettan Evideya (2015). Soubin Shahir was seen playing a prominent role in the Dileep, Namitha Pramod, and Anushree starrer. Meanwhile, Soubin Shahir was last seen in Anwar Rasheed's Trance with Fahadh Faasil and Nazriya Nazim. Besides Djinn, Soubin Shahir has a slew of movies in his kitty.

What's next for Dulquer Salmaan?

Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Srinath Rajendran's Kurup. The movie, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is reported to be based on Kerala's notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The makers of the Dulquer Salmaan starrer shared a short video of the forthcoming movie on the actor's 34th birthday, here's a look at the video:

The Srinath Rajendran directorial has been in the production for more a year and has reportedly been shot in places like Gujarat and Dubai. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan led Wayfarer Films and M-star Entertainment. Kurup was expected to hit the marquee on Eid, however, due to the pandemic, the movie's release was delayed.

Besides the upcomer, Dulquer Salmaan also has Hey Sinamika. The upcomer will mark the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda. The movie that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, interestingly got its title from Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movie OK Kanmani's song- Aye Sinamika. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. The upcomer is produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One.

