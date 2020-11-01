'Kundali Bhagya' Star Shraddha Arya Posts Throwback Video Dancing To 'Mungda', Watch

Shraddha Arya is one of the most famous Indian television actors. She has also worked in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Punjabi films. Currently, she currently appears in the Zee TV serial Kundali Bhagya. The actor shares a very good rapport with fellow actors Anjum Fakih and Mahira Sharma. The actor posted a fun video on her Instagram of the three dancing to the famous number Mungda.

Shraddha Arya’s fun dance video with Anjum Faikha and Mahira Sharma

Shraddha Arya uploaded a throwback video of her and her friends Anujm Fakih and Mahira Sharma dancing to the peppy song Mungda from the movie Total Dhamaal. The three are dancing their hearts out on the song as they move in synchronised steps. Shraddha Arya captioned the video, “Like putting it up as your Story wasn’t enough🙄... NO! ;) 😂 @nzoomfakih @officialmahirasharma #mungda ;)”.

Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Mahira Sharma are wearing the traditional sharara dress in the video. Shraddha has worn a white dress with intricate design on it. Anjum Fakih is donning a deep blue dress with a white design on it. Whereas Mahira Sharma is wearing a sky blue long-sleeved dress with golden work on it.

Shraddha Arya is known for her role as Dr Preeta Karan Luthra in the serial Kundali Bhagya. It is a spinoff series of one of the most famous Balaji Telefilms series Kumkum Bhagya. Kundali Bhagya also stars Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih, Manit Joura. Mahira Sharma was a part of the serial for a year as Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character’s former fiancee.

Shraddha Arya's Instagram is full of the actor's updates from personal and professional life. She lets her 2.6 million fans and followers know of her whereabouts on her Instagram. Shraddha Arya's Instagram also has many of the actor's gorgeous photos from her photoshoots.

Mahira Sharma rose to fame after her role as Shilp in the serial Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan. She also was a part of Naagin 3 where she played the role of Jamini. She also was a judge in the MTV reality show MTV Date To Remember. Mahira Sharma has also featured in many music videos. One of her famous song is Ring which also features Paras Chhabra. The song has 5.6 million views on YouTube. She also featured in the song Relation sung by Nikk which has crossed 150 million views.

Image courtesy- @sarya12 Instagram

