'Kundali Bhagya' Lead Stars' Dance Video Will Give Fans Major #PreeRan Flashback

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama that premiered on July 12, 2017, and airs on the channel Zee TV. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. It is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya that cast Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia as the lead characters.

Kundali Bhagya cast Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar as the lead characters of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The on-screen chemistry of the two actors has been loved and appreciated a lot by the fans, and they have been acknowledged as the Best Television Jodi many times. Here is a throwback dance video of Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar that will give you major PreeRan flashback. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update for September 1, 2020: Sarla Asks Preeta To Leave Her House

PreeRan flashback dance video

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched Indian television daily soaps. The lead actors of the show, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar have enjoyed a lot of love and acceptance from the audience. During the lockdown, when the shooting of all movies and shows were shut and all shows (including Kundali Bhagya) went off-air, Dheeraj Dhoopar took to his official Instagram handle in order to share a video of Shraddha Arya and him dancing together. The two can be seen dancing in a studio in comfortable clothes. The video gave fans major #PreeRan flashbacks as they were waiting for the show to get back on-air very eagerly. Sharing the video on his social media, Dheeraj Dhoopar captioned the video, “#Preeran flashback .. we all need it ! Don’t we ??♥️ @sarya12”.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 16, 2020: Preeta Takes Care Of An Unwell Karan

Kundali Bhagya was one of the highest TRP rated series of the channel before it went off-air due to the global pandemic. Just as the cast and crew of Kundali Bhagya began shooting for the show again, they were again asked to shut down temporarily as the Kausautii Zindagi Kay lead actor, Parth Samthan tested positive for COVID-19. The temporary shutdown had been implemented in order to avoid the spread of the virus as all the television actors used to shoot in close proximity.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Preeta And Karan Patch Up

The show soon resumed shooting after. The makes of the show have revealed during a media interaction that everyone on the set always carries a mask and sanitizer with them. Everyone on the set collectively follows all the safety measures and even the production house makes sure of the same.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 17, 2020: Preeta Enters Luthra's Kitchen

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.