'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Sept 16, 2020: Preeta Takes Care Of An Unwell Karan

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 16, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update

Kundali Bhagya sept 16 episode starts as Preeta thinks that Karan thinks too highly of himself as he thinks that Preeta wants to see his body. She thinks that there is no humanity and courtesy left in this world, as there are many misconceptions. Just as Preeta prepares to sleep, she closes the windows so that she doesn’t feel cold while sleeping. Karan is on the couch thinking that Preeta has a lot of attitude. Karan thinks that he will not succumb to it as he is also very angry.

As the rain starts pouring in from the window, Karan comes inside the room finally. Maira tries to open the window of the room but is not able to see anything, so she then tries to listen. Just as Preeta asks Karan to take off his shirt, Karan starts teasing her that she wants to see him without his shirt and cannot resist Karan’s temptation. But, Preeta refuses, saying that she only wants to help him as he is all wet because of the rain. Maira thinks that Preeta and Karan are getting closer and celebrating their first night which she cannot bear so she turns back. Karan soon starts sneezing and asks Preeta to look away so that he can change his clothes.

Preeta explains that even if she shuts her eyes he will even say that she was trying to look at him, so he should go to the bathroom. Karan refuses to say that it is his room and he will change in his own room, so if she wants to go away and feels like she cannot resist seeing him then she can go to the bathroom. Karan then goes close to Preeta and places her hands on his body before pulling her closer. Just as Karan pushes her away saying that she is happy to see him like this, Preeta runs away.

When the two go to sleep, Preeta sees Karan having a pillow on his face and decides to lift it. But, when she touches him she realises that he is not well and is shivering. Preeta wakes Karan up and after giving him the medicine, she covers his head with wet towels. Karan thanks her for what she is doing, Preeta remembers how Karan came closer to her when they were closing the window.

