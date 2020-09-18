'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 17, 2020: Preeta Enters Luthra's Kitchen

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 17, 2020. Read further ahead.

Kundali Bhagya written update September 17, 2020

Kundali Bhagya Sept 17 episode starts as Sarla talks to Preeta on the phone. Sherlin overhears their conversation while passing by. Sarla says that it is Preeta’s first day inside the Luthra family’s kitchen so Preeta must cook some good sweet dish for her in-laws. Preeta thinks that no one in the house will eat anything made by her, and tells Sarla that the ritual is great, but everyone here is very particular about their diet and no one will eat such a heavy sweet dish. Sarla agrees with Preeta saying that times have changed, but she explains to Preeta that when a daughter turns into a daughter in law, she must feed some sweet dish to her in-laws.

Sarla says that this little dose of sweetness will sweeten Preeta’s relationship with them too. Just as Preeta agrees, Sarla gets emotional and says that Preeta’s words are sweet enough to win the hearts of everyone as she is a good daughter, sister, and granddaughter. Sarla says that Preeta must live inside the Luthra house as a good daughter-in-law and a good wife too. Sarla says that it is always a daughter-in-law’s duty to mix up with her in-laws and add some sweetness in every relation.

Sarla gets emotional and says that people blessed with daughters are extremely lucky and nothing can match Sarla, as she got four of them. Both Preeta and Sarla get weepy but decide not to cry. Sarla tells Preeta to go inside the kitchen and cook some sweet dish. Sarla says that maybe people might not be in Preeta’s favour but Preeta’s right as a daughter-in-law will be fulfilled if anyone even eats a pinch from the sweet dish she makes.

Preeta goes into the kitchen and video calls Sarla, who was impatiently waiting for Preeta’s call. Preeta tells Sarla that she is cooking Gajar Ka Halwa for everyone as Sarla said. Sarla gets happy to know that Preeta agreed to her. Sarla says that she is sure everyone will like Preeta’s sweet dish. Sarla asks Preeta if anyone from the Luthra family is thinking about having a reception. Preeta says that the receptions are given when both the families are happy, and that is not the case here. Sarla tells Preeta to cook sweet for everyone, and very soon, her relations with everyone will get on track.

