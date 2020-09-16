Kundali Bhagya Written Update For September 15, 2020: Preeta And Karan Patch Up

Kundali Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on air for over two years now and has a huge fan-base. The show is a spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and is showcased on the channel Zee TV. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Dheeraj Dhoopar. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 15, 2020. Read ahead.

Also Read | Kundali Bhagya Written Update for September 1, 2020: Sarla Asks Preeta To Leave Her House

Kundali Bhagya written update

Kundali Bhagya sept 15 episode starts as Karan asks Preeta about what actions is she apologizing for? Karan also mentions that he knows that she is very angry as it is can be seen in her emotions. Preeta calms herself down and explains to him that he can only see the love in her eyes as she only has a lot of love and respect for him. Just as Karan doesn’t believe her and is about to say something, she stops him from talking and leans towards his shoulder pleading with him to accept her as his wife. Preeta says that she will live with him and is ready to accept him as her husband and she will give him the standard of her god, but he doesn’t understand.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For September 2: Preeta Approaches A Women's NGO

Preeta explains to him that there can be fights in each and every relation but she is apologizing for her actions to him. Karan says that she will not call him the names that she does and she is forced to agree to his words. Just as Karan is about to leave, she says now that he has forgiven her so they should hug. Just when they hug each other, they both start remembering the special moments they had spent together. Sherlin is not able to control Maira who gets very angry after hearing Karan and Preeta’s conversation.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 3, 2020: Preeta Wants To Do Her Griha Pravesh

Not long after they patch up and clear the misunderstandings, Preeta and Karan again get involved in a fun banter and start fighting over a small issue. Karan gets angry and leaves the room. After some time, Preeta calls him and asks him to come inside the room because there is a storm coming and it is going to start raining. But, Karan refuses to go back inside and says that he doesn’t want to give Preeta the benefit of the doubt.

Also Read | 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 14, 2020: Preeta Is All Praises For Karan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.