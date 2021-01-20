'Kunthi' Movie's Review: Know What This Movie Was All About And How It Was Rated

Kunthi which was a 2017 drama-thriller by the director Panna Royal. It was written by him too and starred him in a pivotal role. The cast of the movie also included Gitanjali, Poorna and Abhimanyu Singh and released in theatres on July 7, 2017. Read along to know how the movie was received by the audience and their reviews.

Kunthi Movie's Review

Kunthi was received decently by audiences and critics and has mixed reviews on different platforms. On IMDb, the movie has a 7.5 out of 10 point rating based on 19 reviews by audiences. While on BookMyShow has given the movie a 39% score out of 100% based on 273 audience reviews.

More about the movie

Kunthi has its story as well as a screenplay written by actor and director Panna Royal who was also at the helm of the project. The movie’s star cast had Gitanjali, Poorna and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie was bankrolled by Ashok Manda, with its music done by Vinod Yajamanya. The cinematography was led by Karna Pyarasani, while the editing was handled by Sri Santhosh with VFX by Panna Royal.

The movie had a multi-layer plot which revolved around a home-maker mother who has two daughters and the three are struggling to survive in their house in the presence of the titular role. A married couple moves to a new home along with their kids and grandmother. After they stay there for a while, the family starts to go through a series of shadowy happenings around the house.

After a few days, as the mysterious situations continue the grandmother invites a Swamiji in the house. She calls him so that he can give a solution to the problems they are facing in and around the house. However, his visit does not go as planned and as he is trying to find the ghost, it attacks him and leads to his death. But even though his death, the Swami has created a power to destroy the ghost and the plot further discloses how the ghost was destroyed by the power.

