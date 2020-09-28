Lakshmi Menon Reacts To Backlash From 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Fans: 'Was Not To Earn Attention'

Lakshmi Menon recently took to her Instagram to clarify the reason behind her using cuss words for Bigg Boss Tamil show. The actor earlier announced that she will not be a part of Kamal Haasan’s show as she doesn’t find it worth it. In her clarification, Lakshmi Menon addressed the people who lashed out at her for calling Bigg Boss Tamil, a s*** show. The actor said that after she talked about the show, many people came defending the show and were also offended by what she said.

Lakshmi Menon mentioned that she did not say anything with an intent to hurt somebody or to make a fuss by speaking about a show. She also added that it was not a move to seek attention, instead, she was just standing for herself as she felt the need to speak about it. Lakshmi Menon stated that she just wanted to clarify about her not being a part of the show and the reason behind the same. In the end, she thanked her supporters.

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4 teaser: Kamal Haasan returns to host the next season

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4': Athulyaa Ravi reacts to speculations of joining the reality show

Lakshmi Menon clears the air about not being a BB participant

Earlier, in a series of Instagram stories, Lakshmi Menon shut down all rumours about her being a part of Bigg Boss Tamil. Not only the actor announced that she is not a Bigg Boss Tamil participant, but she also went on to say that she doesn't want to wash toilets and dishes. She said, "I am not participating in Bigg Boss show. I am not going to be washing plates and cleaning toilets of others for now and never and also fighting on camera in the name of a show. I hope hereafter nobody comes up with speculations of me going to some s*** show."

After Lakshmi Menon talked about Bigg Boss Tamil, the actor faced major backlash on social media as Menon said that she is receiving several negative messages. She wrote, "So, many people sent me negative messages after seeing my story. I just want to clarify that you are nobody to question me. It is my right to have an opinion and a choice. Some people might like the show, some might not. I, for that matter, do not like the show due to various reasons. I wash my own plates and clean my toilet at my house. It’s just that I don’t want to do that in front of a camera."

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4's premiere date revealed; watch Kamal Haasan's new promo here

Also Read| 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' to premiere soon, channel reveals telecast date of Kamal Haasan's show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.