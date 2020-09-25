'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4's Premiere Date Revealed; Watch Kamal Haasan's New Promo Here

One of the highly-watched reality TV shows in Tamil Nadu, Bigg Boss Tamil is returning to the small screens with yet another season. After topping the TRP charts for three consecutive years, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is all set to go air soon as its premiere date has finally been announced by the makers. Just like its past three seasons, this season of the Vijay Television's much-awaited show will also be hosted by veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss 4 Tamil will premiere on THIS date:

On September 24, 2020, Vijay Television took to its Twitter handle to reveal the premiere date of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil. Along with sharing a new promo starring the legendary polyglot actor Kamal Haasan, the makers of the show finally announced the date of time of Bigg Boss 4's 'Grand Launch'. The upcoming season of the highly popular TV show will premiere on October 4, 2020, at 6 pm on Vijay Television.

In the short promo clip shared by the makers, Haasan is heard saying how all the contestants will be getting equal treatment on the show. The 65-year-old also set the record straight that he will raise his voice and stand up against the ones whose intentions are unjust and will also not shy away from praising the ones who have good notions.

Check out the new promo of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 below:

For the unversed, the Chachi 420 actor has been hosting Bigg Boss Tamil ever since its inception. Back in August, the makers of the show hiked the excitement of ardent Bigg Boss fans after they shared the first promo of Bigg Boss 4 Tamil, featuring Haasan. In the aforementioned promo, the National Award-winning actor was heard stressing upon the majorly affected livelihoods of many due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he gushed that it's time to get back to work and also pleaded fans to follow the guidelines conveyed by WHO.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, all the Bigg Boss 4 contestants have been quarantined by the showrunners for a span of two weeks before they enter the BB house. Along with airing on Vijay Television, the reality TV show will also stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. Although a lot of reports regarding the names of contestants have been circulating online, fans will have to wait till October 4 to find out who the shortlisted ones are.

