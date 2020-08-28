'Bigg Boss Tamil' Season 4 Teaser: Kamal Haasan Returns To Host The Next Season

Kamal Haasan is all set to get back to work and host the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Tamil. The makers of the show recently released a teaser of the upcoming reality show, hinting that the show was coming soon. In the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 teaser, Kamal Haasan made a few announcements about the upcoming show and assured fans that they have been taking necessary precautions as they resume work.

Kamal Haasan announces Bigg Boss Tamil season 4

The teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil started with Kamal Haasan making a few announcements. He mentioned that amid the pandemic, several artists have lost their livelihood and it is time to get back to work. He added that they will be taking necessary precautions while getting back to work, and also follow guidelines given by the World Health Organisation.

The actor said that the virus is dangerous and they have to be safe, but staying indoors is not the only option. The teaser of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 did not reveal the actual date of premiere but hinted that the shooting began in July. The reality show might go on-air in October.

Reports by Vijay Tv stated that a few celebrities have been shortlisted, who will be entering the house. VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi and Pugash and TikTok star Elakkiya are supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss Tamil season 4. Earlier, Bigg Boss Tamil season 1 titled Aarav Nafeez as the winner, while Snehan emerged as the runner up.

The second season titled Riythvika as the winner and Aishwarya Dutta was the runner up. Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 saw Mugen Rao emerge as the winner while Sandy Master was the season’s runner up. Since the Bigg Boss Tamil season 4 teaser released, the audience has been eagerly waiting for the official announcement to know about the contestants in the latest season.

