Sai Tamhankar's Much-awaited 'ColorPhool' Finally Gets A Release Date; Fans Excited

Indian actress Sai Tamhankar, who is known for her work in Hindi and Marathi films, recently shared an Instagram post revealing the release date of her upcoming film Colorphool. Sai Tamhankar made her on-screen debut starring in Subhash Ghai's crime thriller Black & White in 2008 and her Marathi cinema debut through Sanai Chaughade in the same year. Sai has also played a supporting role in the Bollywood film Ghajini.

Sai Tamhankar's upcoming film Colorphool is set to release on July 2, 2021. The actress recently shared a poster of her film with the date written on it. Sai shared the post with the caption "à¤†à¤ à¤µà¤£à¥€à¤‚à¤šà¥€ à¤—à¥‹à¤·à¥à¤Ÿ à¤†à¤£à¤¿ à¤—à¥‹à¤·à¥à¤Ÿà¥€à¤‚à¤šà¥€ à¤†à¤ à¤µà¤£ !" which loosely translates to "Memories of stories and stories of memories!". Take a look at her post indicating the Colorphool release date below.

Also read: Happy Propose Day Quotes In Marathi To Share With Your Loved Ones

Colorphool release date revealed, fans react

After making fans wait for this long, makers of Colorphool finally gave the film a release date and fans were excited. Many fans responded to the post shared by Sai Tamankar with hearts and kisses. Some fans even congratulated the actress on the movie's release date and wished her "all the best" while one fan even praised the poster writing "the poster looks color(flower emoji)". Check out some of the comments on her post below.

Also read: Dhanush Completes Dubbing For 'Karnan', Shares Picture On Twitter

Colorphool cast and more

The Colorphool cast includes Sai Tamhankar who will be playing the role of Meera and Lalit Prabhakar who will be playing the role of Karan. The film is set to be directed by Prakash Kunte who has also been keeping fans updated with the movie's progress via social media. Colorphool is a love story between the characters of Tamhankar and Prabhakar. Take a look at this post from Lalit Prabhakar's Instagram from the sets of Colorphool.

Also read: Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Joy Over Working With Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

Sai Tamhankar's movies

Sai Tamhankar's movies include Guru Purnima, Pyaar Vali Love Story, Vazandar, Girlfriend and many more. Including Colorphool, Sai is set to appear in a number of upcoming films. These include Bollywood drama film Mimi in which she set to appear alongside Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak. Tamhankar will also appear in the upcoming Marathi film Medium Spicy, in which she will once again be joining co-actor Lalit Prabhakar. Sai is currently still filming her other Bollywood venture named India Lockdown. All of Sai's upcoming films are scheduled for release in 2021.

Also read: Mahesh Babu's Daughter Shares An Adorable Post On Her Parents' 16th Wedding Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.