Sonalee Kulkarni's Goa Beach Pics With Fiance Are A Sight To Sore Eyes; See Pictures

Sonalee Kulkarni is an Indian actress who predominantly acts in Marathi films. She made her debut in Kedar Shinde's film titled Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. She is popular for her dancing as well as acting skills. Sonali was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar which released last year. Take a look at some of the recent pics that she shared with her fans from Goa.

Sonalee Kulkarni's photos by the beach

Sonalee Kulkarni was seen posting some picturesque clicks at the Thalassa Greek Taverna Restaurant with fiancee Kunal Benodekar. The pictures are clicked in Goa where a beautiful sunset could be seen in the backdrop of each her pictures. Take a look at the dreamy pics she shared with her beau Kunal. She captioned her post quoting "#humdono @kb_keno."

Sonalee Kulkarni got engaged to Kunal Benodekar on February 2, however, she revealed the news on May 18th, when she also celebrated her birthday. On May 18, Sonalee gave a surprise to her fans when she shared a series of engagement pictures which was held in UAE back in February this year.

Image courtesy: Sonalee Kulkarni Instagram

Sonalee Kulkarni's Instagram updates

Sonalee Kulkarni is quite active on Instagram where she shares some nuggets from her daily life and works with her fans quite often. She recently shared a series of photos from her Goa trip as well. Sonalee also shared her look from her time in the reality TV show Dancing Queen as well, where she could be seen wearing a multicolour saree. Earlier she shared some pics from her latest music video that released a while ago as well.

On the work front, Sonalee Kulkarni was last seen in the movie Vicky Velingkar that was directed by Saurabh Verma. The thriller-drama also cast Spruha Joshi, Sangram Samuel and Kettan Singh as the lead characters. The movie follows the story of a comic book artist and a clock seller, who get entangled in an unexpected mystery, but rises against all odds. Sonalee had recently joined the judges' panel of the dance reality show, Dancing Queen as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Sonalee Kulkarni Instagram

