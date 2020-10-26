Laxmikant Berde's Birth Anniversary: 10 Marathi Movies Of Veteran Actor To Watch

Laxmikant Berde was a renowned face in the Marathi film industry. The actor was loved for his comedic appearances in films. Laxmikant Berde's Marathi movies gained a massive fan following due to the effortless performances by him and his slapstick humour which he portrayed on screen. Today marks Laxmikant Berde's birth anniversary and thus here is a look at some of his films which one could watch to have a good time.

Movies to watch on Laxmikant Berde's birth anniversary

Dhum Dhadaka

One of the classic Laxmikant Berde's Marathi movies was the 1985 film Dhum Dhadaka. The film featured Laxmikant Berde, Mahesh Kothare and Ashok Saraf in pivotal roles. The film was a comedy based on three men trying their best to impress Dhanajirao Wakde to approve their marriages.

Ashi hi Banwa Banwi

One of the most popular films by Laxmikant Berde was the 1988 film Ashi hi Banwa Banwi. The film revolved around the lives of four friends looking for a place to stay on rent. Things get complicated when the landlord only leases out flat to married couples. Thus two friends are forced to dress as women to portray the wives of the other two in the film.

Bhutacha Bhau

Laxmikant Berde made a lasting impact with this dramatic yet hilarious film. Despite the seriousness of the narrative, the actor yet managed to instil some comedic relief in scenes when needed. Thus the film became quite a hit in 1989 when it was released.

Aflatoon

The film Aflatoon is based around a misunderstanding that causes a huge scene in the lives of many characters in the film. The film begins with a case of mistaken identity and then proceeds to showcase all the fun that follows with it. The movie is quite hilarious in scenes where the characters often get mixed up in all the confusion.

Balache Baap Brahmachari

This is another film by Laxmikant Berde in which he was seen in a dramatical appearance. The film showed two men coming across a young baby boy. They find out he is abandoned and thus take his responsibility. However, things with the baby often get difficult for them and the movie hilariously portrays their struggles.

Shubhmangal Savadhan

Unlike the Ayushmann Khurrana film, the narrative of the Marathi Shubhmangal Savadhan is quite different. The story here revolves around two sworn enemies who were once best friends in college. The movie is dramatic and focuses on what went wrong in their relationship that two best friends turned enemies.

Changu Mangu

Changu Mangu released in 1990 and got immensely popular. The film featured two rich spoiled brats who do everything in their power to trouble people around them. The tales of the two are hilarious and thus the chemistry between Laxmikant Berde and Ashok Saraf was praised.

Pheka Pheki

As the name suggests, the entire movie revolves around hilarious lies the protagonist spews. In the film, after getting stuck with a woman on a giant wheel, the protagonist assumes his wife won't believe him. Thus a whole chain of lies follows from thereon in a hilarious manner.

Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi

Bablya and Ganpya are two best friends in this film who enjoy troubling people in their village. Tired with their antics, the elders of the village send them off to Mumbai in order to find jobs. They two begin doing odd jobs before eventually landing in a successful position.

Shejari Shejari

Preeti is a woman who wishes to end her marriage in this film. However, she soon realises that a huge property could be hers only if she manages to have good relations with her husband. Thus a hilarious tale begins.

