Latest Telugu Films That Are Set To Release After October 15 Once Theatres Reopen

The government is soon going to lift the lockdown imposed upon film theatres. Cinema halls have been closed since March of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, on October 15, 2020, most states will finally open up their movie theatres to the public. Theatres will reopen with 50% capacity and all workers and audience members will have to follow social distancing and sanitation protocols.

Dussehra is also going to start on October 25. This is primetime for Telugu audiences to go to the movie theatres. This is why multiple Telugu movies might finally be released after October 15, according to Sakshi.com.

Latest Telugu films that may release after October 15

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Bell Bottom's Teaser To Be Released In The First Week Of October?

The first Telugu movie to get a theatrical release post-March of 2020 might be Ram Pothineni's Red. The movie will reportedly release on Dussehra of 2020. Other than Red, another popular movie that might release soon is Most Eligible Bachelor, which stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead. Moreover, the report also states that Sreekaram will release within the month. The Srrekaram cast includes stars like Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

Also Read | Bollywood Stars Visit Goa For 'detox'? 'Special Villa' Steward Spills Beans Amid NCB Probe

Several movies that were set to release in theatres were released in OTT this year due to the pandemic. Theatres were shut down worldwide due to COVID-19, which is why many producers from Hollywood, Bollywood, and other film industries decided to sell their films to OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. The Telugu film industry is one such film industry that has completely adapted to the OTT switch.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Asks Fan If He Could Get A Treat From A Restaurant That Honoured His Good Work

Multiple big-name Telugu movies that were meant to release in Theatres have already premiered on various OTT platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. However, many filmmakers have opted to wait for theatres to reopen even amid a pandemic. Which is why many movies still remain unreleased even after several months of delay. Andhra Pradesh is one of the states that will reopen its cinema halls. Now that theatres are finally opening, it is likely that all these delayed movies will slowly make their way to theatres.

Also Read | Kalki Koechlin Shares An Adorable Picture Of Baby Sappho Sitting 'under An Umbrella'

[Image source: Ram Pothineni Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.