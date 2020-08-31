Lavanya Tripathi Looks Radiant In Her Sun-kissed Post As She Thinks About 'nothing'

Actor Lavanya Tripathi recently took to Instagram to share an aesthetic picture of herself. The actor looked radiant and was posing under natural sunlight. She also added a fun caption with the post. Take a look at the post and see how fans have responded to the same:

Also Read | Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' beats Mahesh Babu's latest movie to set TRP record

Lavanya Tripathi's sun-kissed post

Also Read | Allu Arjun's new film 'Pushpa' faces plagiarism charges by an author, read

In the post, fans could see Lavanya Tripathi sporting a white checkered shirt with blue jeans. The actor was seen sitting and posing with her hands over her head. The picture looked like a candid and Lavanya Tripathi was seen bathing in the sun rays. She was also sporting a side shoulder bag and looked very radiant.

Also Read | Allu Arjun flaunts new hair look in recent photos; fans calls him 'Malinga'

Lavanya Tripathi also added a funny caption with the post. She mentioned that she was thinking about 'nothing' in the post. Lavanya Tripathi wrote - "Not serious, just thinking about, nothing! #lovemysunshine" (sic).

Also Read | From Rana Daggubati to Allu Arjun, South actors' best looks in veshti

Many fans responded to the post. One fan mentioned that the actor looked 'stunning' while another said that Lavanya Tripathi looked 'beautiful'. Take a look a the comments fans left:

Pic Credit: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram

Lavanya Tripathi's latest post was one out of a series of three posts on her Instagram. In an earlier post, Lavanya Tripathi could be seen posing with her sister in a selfie. Both Lavanya Tripathi and her sister looked identical in the post. Fans could see that both Lavanya and her sister sported very light-makeup. The post was captioned - 'A sister is worth a thousand friends.' (sic). Many fans liked and commented on the post mentioning both the artists looked good. Take a look at her post:

In the third post, fans could see the actor in the same pose and spot as the first post. In the picture, she was seen tying her hair up. The post was captioned - "Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine." (sic). Fans thought the actor looked 'beautiful' in this post as well. Take a look:

Lavanya Tripathi is very active on her Instagram. In one of her last posts, she could be seen posing in front of beautiful mountains. Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Lavanya Tripathi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.