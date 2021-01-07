'Let’s Dance': Samantha Akkineni Posts Video Of Her New Hobby In New Year; Watch

Samantha Akkineni is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares posts with her fans and followers. Her pictures from photoshoots, behind-the-scenes from the sets and glimpses of her personal life are loved by all her followers. Read on to know about her latest Instagram post, where she shows her new hobby, in a video.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni To Conclude 'Sam Jam' Season 1 With Naga Chaitanya As Her Guest

Samantha Akkineni's videos

Samantha Akkineni's Instagram is filled with posts of the South Indian actor travelling, posing for countless photo shoots and pictures of quality time spent with her family. Like every other individual, Samantha also has taken up a new hobby for the new year and is working hard on it. The Theri actor took to the social media site to share a video with her fans and followers where she can be seen dancing with an instructor. Turns out, her new hobby for the year is to learn the craft of dancing. The minute-long video that she shared on Instagram shows her making different postures seamlessly to background music.

The actor also included the hashtag 'animal flow' in her caption, which is what she had been performing in the video. Animal flow exercises have gained popularity in the fitness world recently. These are essentially a series of physical postures linked together in a fluid sequence, seamlessly moving from one position to another. Her caption read, "New year .... New hobby .. Let’s dance!" You can see Samantha's post here.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Adds A Few More Dresses To Her 'loved But Couldn't Wear' List

Samantha Akkineni has around 14.4 million followers on Instagram and her latest video garnered close to 2 million views within a few hours of posting it. A lot of her followers and friends commented on her post saying that animal flow exercises are really beneficial, whereas others chose to shower the Super Deluxe actor with heart emotions. You can see some of the comments here.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni Says She Is 'ready For 2021' With Stunning Photoshoot; See Post

Samantha Akkineni is currently busy with her talk show titled Sam Jam. She is all set to conclude the first season of the show with popular actor and her husband Naga Chaitanya as the last guest for the ongoing season. The episode of Sam Jam will be streaming on January 8 and the teaser of the final episode has been released. Samantha’s show Sam Jam season 1 launched on the occasion of Diwali and several leading actors from the industry participated in it. You can see the promo of the episode here.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Head Off To Goa For New Year's; See Photos

Image Credits: Samantha Akkineni Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.