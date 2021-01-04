Samantha Akkineni To Conclude 'Sam Jam' Season 1 With Naga Chaitanya As Her Guest

South Indian star Samantha Akkineni’s talk show Sam Jam is streaming on the OTT platform Aha. The show will be concluding the first season with the final episode featuring Samantha Akkineni’s husband Naga Chaitanya as her guest. The episode of Sam Jam will be streaming on January 8 and the teaser of the final episode has been released.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya on 'Sam Jam'

In the promo of Sam Jam, Samantha Akkineni asked her husband Naga Chaitanya to rate her cooking skills and her ability to manage the house. She also asked him if he had dated several girls in the past, before marrying her. Samantha’s show Sam Jam season 1 launched on the occasion of Diwali and several leading actors from the industry participated in it.

The first episode featured star Vijaya Deverakonda followed by actors like Rana Daggubati, Allu Arjun, Rakul Preet Singh, Chiranjeevi. Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya had visited Goa to ring in the New year holidays.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni shared the motion poster of her upcoming film Shakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekar, the motion poster was shared by the lead on her Instagram account. Samantha Akkineni will be seen in the role of Shakuntala, a lead character of Kalidasa’s epic Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film will be releasing later this year. Apart from Shakuntalam, she will also be seen in Vignesh Shivn’s Tamil romantic comedy movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhai.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara in the lead roles. On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in the film Venky Mama. He will next be seen in Love Story alongside Sai Pallavi. The film was supposed to release last year but was delayed due to the Pandemic.

