Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Head Off To Goa For New Year's; See Photos

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are known to be one of the power couples of the Telugu film industry, along with being the younger generation of an influential family. As the new year approaches, a number of celebrities get on the move to celebrate the New Year’s Eve in style, with many of them flying out of their hometowns to various holiday destinations. That is exactly what Samantha and Naga are doing, having gotten captured on the airport. Have a look at the snaps of the couple taken at Hyderabad airport.

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya head off to Goa for New Year’s

Samantha and Naga were spotted at the Hyderabad airport as they were headed to catch their flight. Both of them were dressed in fashionable outfits along with face masks, which are mandatory in any public places. While Naga decided to dress in a completely casual outfit along with a pair of shades, Samantha put on an elegant semi-casual coat which even matched with the face mask that she was wearing. Both of them looked fashionable and relaxed alongside each other as the entered the airport to board their flight.

Even while the airport hardly had any crowd that would be difficult to manage, their presence certainly turned a lot of heads at the airport, which can be seen in the pictures. While both Samantha and Naga are very much active and present in their public life, the couple, like many other celebrities, prefer to celebrate family occasions and holidays in complete privacy.

Quite recently, Samantha had posted a photo on her Instagram with their entire family, which also saw Nagarjuna himself as they were celebrating Christmas. This trip to Goa, however, will see the couple celebrating only with each other in complete privacy.

Samantha Akkineni had recently shot for her latest episode of Sam Jam, where she interviews a number of celebrities. Her latest episode will feature none other than Allu Arjun himself. Naga Chaitanya, on the other hand, will be next seen in his upcoming movie Love Story, which co-stars Sai Pallavi. He was last seen in the movie Venky Mama, which released last year.

