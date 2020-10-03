'Life Of Josutty' Cast Boats Of Characters Such As Dileep, Jyothi Krishna And More

Life of Josutty is a 2015 Malayalam film helmed by Jeethu Joseph. The film is about the life of a simple village boy, his first broken childhood relationship, and his ridiculous adventures in New Zealand after he got married. The screenplay and dialogue of the film were penned by Rajesh Varma. The film is co-produced and released by Eros International, it was also their debut production and distribution in Malayalam cinema.

The film, Life of Josutty released on September 24, 2015, and garnered positive reviews from fans and movie buffs. The movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and hilarious twists and turns. Know who is a part of Life of Josutty cast below:

Dileep as Josutty

In the film, Dileep will be seen essaying the role of Josutty. As per the trailer of the film, the actor is seen as a timid and extremely nervous guy who is always scared and shy of doing something. He is also seen entertaining people with his mishaps. He also belongs to a middle class traditional Christian farmer family and is seen falling in love with Jessy (Rachana Narayanankutty), his neighbour and childhood friend. However, he does not end up marrying her.

Jyothi Krishna as Rose

In the film, Life of Josutty, Jyothi Krishna essays the role of Rose. In the film, Josutty is asked to marry Rose (Jyothi Krishna), a divorcée nurse settled in New Zealand, to clear his family’s debt. However, Josutty’s life turns upside down with his wife’s bipolar character. Josutty later finds out that his wife is pursuing an extramarital affair with her former boyfriend.

Renjini Rupesh as Priya

In the movie, Renjini Rupesh portrays the role of Priya, who is a soft-spoken, kind woman. In the film, Priya is Joustty’s good friend who also lives in New Zealand. After getting to know about his wife, Joustty falls for Priya and proposes to her. However, Priya confesses with grief that her marital status will still be the same.

Supporting cast in Life of Josutty

Hareesh Peradi as Joseph in Life of Josutty

Aqsa Bhatt as Angel/Devil in Life of Josutty

Noby Markose as Geevarghese in Life of Josutty

Krishna Praba as Mollykutty in Life of Josutty

Suraj Venjarammoodu as Varkey in Life of Josutty

