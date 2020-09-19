Lijo Jose Pellissery: Lesser-known Facts About His Favourite Directors, Debut Film & More

Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellissery, popularly known for his films Ee.Ma.Yau and Angamaly Diaries, has an unusual approach to filmmaking. He is known for making films that have a non-linear storyline, extended dialogue scenes and longer takes. Although he has only 7 films to his name in 10 years, the director has grown to become one of the most respected auteurs of his time. He is a recipient of various film awards in Kerala. On September 18, 2020, Lijo celebrated his 41st birthday. With all that said now, take a look at some of his lesser-known facts:

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery Opposes Shooting Restrictions; Says 'I Am An Independent Filmmaker'

His debut Nayakan was a flop

Lijo Jose Pellisery made his directorial debut with Nayakan in 2010. It starred actors like Indrajith Sukumaran, Thilakan, Dhanya Mary Varghese, Jagathy Sreekumar, and Siddique. The film revolves around the life of a Kathakali artist who joins the underworld in order to take revenge from those who killed his close ones. Lijo Jose Pellisery's Nayakan did receive positive reviews from the critics. However, the film did not do well at the box-office.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' In Telugu To Premiere On Aha Video In September

Heavily influenced by KG George and Padmarajan

Lijo Jose Pellissery has admitted in several interviews that he is a huge fan of revered directors like KG George, Padmarajan, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Akira Kurosawa, Quentin Tarantino, and Francis Ford Coppola. He has mentioned a lot of times that K.G.George's filmmaking has influenced his approach to filmmaking.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's father is an actor

Lijo Jose Pellissery is the son of popular Malayalam actor Jose Pellisery. Jose Pellissery was also a part of the theatre. He has played supporting roles in more than 100 films in his 15 years of career in Mollywood. He has even worked in various TV shows such as Chitta, Meghanidhi, and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery Announces His Next, Reveals That The Shooting Will Begin In July

Lijo's films are full of food

Lijo Jose Pellisery's movies are noted for their portrayal of food. In many of his films, particularly Jallikkattu and Angamaly Diaries, meat is almost a main character. He has also admitted in many interviews about his love for food.

Lijo Jose Pellissery chose to be an independent filmmaker

Lijo Jose Pellissery recently reacted to the new restrictions on film shooting. He mentioned in a Facebook post that filmmaking for him is not a 'piece of money-making machinery' but 'a way to express his vision'. He added that he will not abide by the newest restrictions and is an independent filmmaker. Lijo Jose Pellissery added that he will now be an independent filmmaker and will screen his films wherever he wants.

Also Read | Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli's New Poster Out; Chemban's Deceptive Look Is Intriguing

Other intriguing trivia about Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies

Apart from the above-mentioned facts, Lijo's films are also noted for their portrayal of animals. In most of his films, he depicts the complex equation between human beings and animals. In an interview, has stated that his film Jallikkattu almost blurs the line between human beings and animals.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.