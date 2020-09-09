Master Actor Andrea Jeremiah To Star In Vetri Maaran's 'Vaadivaasal'?

Vetri Maaran’s Vaadivaasal is among the much-awaited films of 2020. The makers are yet to start its filming process and they had recently shared the first look poster of Suriya on his birthday. And now, according to recent developments, it has been revealed that the film will star actor Andrea Jeremiah as the leading lady of the film.

However, there is no official confirmation been made by the actor or the makers of the film but seems like fans are already excited and have expressed their happiness on social media. If reports are to be believed, this will be the second collaboration of Andrea and Vetri Maaran but would be the first time that Andrea will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya.

Also read | Priyamani's Next Film 'Quotation Gang's' Title Poster Released By 'Master' Director Lokesh

About the film

Vaadivaasal is said to have been inspired by the popular Tamil novel Vaadi Vaasal, written by CS Chellappa. The film is said to be based on the sport, Jallikattu, which is practised in Tamil Nadu. GV Prakash is also roped in for the project to compose music. The director will only begin Vaadivaasal in early 2021. He has also signed a film with the comedian Soori, based on a poem written by the late lyricist Na Muthukumar. Hence, after wrapping up the film with Soori, the director will begin filming for Vaadivaasal with Suriya.

Suriya's first look poster from Vaadi Vasal was released on his 45th birthday and it also showcases the actor in a rural and rustic avatar. In the first poster, one can also notice a few sacred carving of bulls and people. The film is reportedly based on acclaimed writer CS Chellapa's 1958 novel of the same name. Take a look at the post below.

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's Introduction Scene From His Much-awaited Tamil Film 'Master' Revealed

On the work front

Suriya will be seen in Sudha Kongara’s Soorarai Pottru alongside Jackie Shroff and Paresh Rawal in lead roles. The movie is based on events and the struggles of Air Deccan founder G. R. Gopinath. It is also reported to release on October 30, 2020. Meanwhile, Andrea Jeremiah will be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Master alongside Joseph Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The film has completed its filming process and will release when theatres re-open.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young AR Rahman Along With His Master Is All Smiles

Also read | Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' To Release Post Lockdown, Says Director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.