Lijo Jose Pellissery Directed Movies To Watch If You Liked His Film 'Jallikattu'

Recently, Lijo Jose Pellissery's popular acclaim film Jallikattu was announced to be India's official entry for Oscars 2021. Interestingly, the flick was also selected for the BFI London Film Festival and Busan International Film Festival, among many others. The movie, spanning around 95 minutes, was based on novelist S. Hareesh’s short story.

It was set in a village in South Kerala. The movie kicks into action when a buffalo which is being readied for slaughter escapes, spurring the villagers to action. If you like Lijo Jose Pellissery's direction in it, here are a few films from the director's repertoire that you might like to watch.

Double Barrel

The crime-thriller film, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, released in 2015. Influenced by the films of Guy Ritchie and Quentin Tarantino, the gangster comedy bagged praises for its technical aspects. However, the film was criticized for its poor humour and loose storyline. Along with Prithviraj, the ensemble star cast of the film featured Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sunny Wayne, Swathi Reddy, Isha Sharvani, Parvathi Menon, Rachana Narayanankutty and Asif Ali in pivotal characters.

Nayakan

The 2010 release marked the directorial debut of Lijo. Though the film underperformed at the box-office, it received decent reviews for Lijo's work as a director. The revenge saga is about a Kathakali artiste who goes on a vendetta streak after his father and sister are killed by a don, who loves magic tricks. Indrajith is terrific as the brooding hero.

City of God

This Pellissery’s directorial venture is influenced by Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Amores Perros. A hyperlink narrative, City of God is a crime saga that focused on multiple plots that converge in a fate-changing accident. The lead actors were praised by the audience and the critics alike; especially Prithviraj as a repentant criminal, Rima Kallingal as a suffering film star, Indrajith and Parvathy as two Tamil immigrants in a forbidden affair.

Amen

The Fahadh Faasil and Swati Reddy starrer Amen turned out to be the first major commercial hit film of the director. The light-hearted entertainer narrated the love story of a meek band member and his gutsy girlfriend, who is the daughter of a rich contractor. Amen was released in 2013.

Ee Ma Yau

Lijo came up with an independent satire in 2018. In the film, the surprise death of the protagonist’s father, who returned home after days of roaming around, leads to situations that feel familiar and then turn to the cesspool of conspiracies and craziness that might leave your jaws slack. Chemban Jose, Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan and Pauly Valsan's impeccable performance kept the audience hooked. The film is available on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video.

