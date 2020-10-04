Lijo Jose Pellissery's Movies For Which He Has Been Credited As An Actor

Lijo Jose Pellissery is a renowned film director and actor who predominantly works in the Malayalam Film Industry. Lijo Jose Pellissery is known for his unconventional approach in directing movies. Apart from receiving several accolades for directing films, the renowned director has also made a few cameo appearances in movies, as an actor. Here’s a list of some of Lijo Jose Pellissery’s movies as an actor.

Lijo Jose Pellissery’s movies as an actor

Padayottam

Directed by Rafeek Ibrahim, the Malayalam language gangster-comedy film Padayottam stars Biju Menon, Rahul Dev, Ravi Singh and Dileesh Pothan in the lead roles. The film explores Raghu and his gangster friends who are not feared at all, because of the comical misadventures they keep having. Lijo Jose Pellissery played the character of Gangster Britto in the film.

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil stars Antony Varghese, Vinayak and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead roles. The film released in 2018 was directed by Tinu Pappachan. It follows the story of a man who is arrested for the murder of a police officer. In jail, he befriends his inmates and plans to escape prison.

Mayanadhi

Another film in which Lose Jose Penllissery made an appearance as an actor is Mayanadhi. The romantic thriller film was directed by Aashiq Abu and starred Tovino Thomas who plays the character of a criminal on run. Aishwarya Lekshmi played the character of an aspiring actor. The film followed the story of their love and their struggle for survival. Lijo Jose Pellissery was seen as Director Len Prasad in the film.

Oru Cinemakkaran

Oru Cinemakkaran is a feature film directed by Leo Thaddeus, starring Vineeth Sreenivasan in the lead role with Rajisha Vijayan, Anusree, Vijay Babu, Prashant Narayanan, Renji Panicker, Lal, Joy Mathew and Sasi Kalinga in supporting roles. The film follows the story of a married couple who face financial issues after their wedding. The husband soon commits a crime, which leads to several problems. Lijo Jose Pellissery plays himself in the film.

Darvinte Parinamam

Lijo Jose Pellissery plays the character of himself in the film Darvinte Parinamam. Directed by Jijo Antony, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Chandini Sreedharan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Balu Varghese in the lead roles. The film is about a TV operator who moves to Kochi with his pregnant wife, to start a new life. Soon he crosses path with a crime boss, landing in trouble.

