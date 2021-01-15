Selvaraghavan's Wife Gitanjali Shares An Adorable Glimpse Of Their Newborn Son

Artist Selvaraghavan is one of the prolific artists of the Tamil movie industry who has directed and written scripts for a variety of movies in his career so far. Selvaraghavan’s second wife, Gitanjali, recently posted an adorable picture of him on social media that left all his fans in awe. Let’s take a look at Gitanjali’s Instagram and see what she posted that melted the hearts of their fans.

Selvaraghavan is the son of moviemaker Kasthuri Raja and is the brother of Tamil star Dhanush. The artist’s wife took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her and Selvaraghavan’s newborn son. In the clip, Selvaraghavan can be seen adorably gazing at his newborn son with a smile on his face. He can be seen wearing an orange coloured t-shirt while his newborn son can be seen wrapped in a white cloth with a blue bow on top.

In the caption, Gitanjali shared this amazing news with all the fans and stated how they got this lovely gift on the occasion of Pongal. She even stated that they have named their son Rishikesh and mentioned how baby Rishikesh can be seen spending some quality time with his daddy Selvaraghavan on his off day and bundled up like the present he was. In the end, she even added the name of the venture from where she got the swaddle set for their baby.

All the fans took to Gitanjali’s Instagram handle and congratulated the couple for receiving such an amazing gift on the occasion of Pongal. Many of them even mentioned how this picture of Selvaraghavan and his son was giving them major dad and son goals. Some of the fans were even excited to see the picture of their son and expressed their excitement in the comment section. Have a look at some of the cutest comments by the fans that must have made Selvaraghavan and Gitanjali’s day.

Selvaraghavan’s movies

Some of Selvaraghavan’s movies include Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Kaadhal Kondein, Mayakkam Enna, Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam, Pudhupettai, Mayakkam Enna, Power Paandi, Aayirathil Oruvan, NGK, Thulluvadho Ilamai, Yaaradi Nee Mohini and a few others.

