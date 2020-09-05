Movierulz Leaks Telugu Movie 'V' Featuring Nani And Sudheer Babu

Movierulz and Tamilrockers are popular piracy sites on the internet nowadays. These notorious piracy websites allow users to download an entire upcoming film in HD quality. V, a Telugu movie, is the recent film to be released by the piracy website called Movierulz. The movie has already released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. V is a Telugu thriller written and directed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, while it is produced by famous Telugu movie producer Dil Raju under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. V stars Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari, Vennela Kishore and Tanikella Bharani in pivotal roles.

In recent developments, Movierulz has leaked the Telugu movie V on the same day of its release. These illegal piracy sites have leaked some of the biggest films in the industry already. Irrespective of several complaints, these piracy websites still exist and have not refrained from leaking the unreleased or latest movies and series. Websites like Movierulz and Tamilrockers are already banned by the Madras High court, yet cyber cell hasn't managed to curb the piracy issue.

All about V full movie plot

The trailer of the much-awaited Telugu movie V starring Nani and Sudheer Babu released on August 26, 2020. The movie is a high octane action-thriller flick surrounding the characters played by Sudheer Babu, who essays a police officer, and Nani, who plays a cunning criminal. Mohan Krishna Indragnati has directed the movie V. The film has an ensemble cast of actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari. V is the first film where Nani would be seen in the role of an antagonist. The film released on Amazon Prime Video on September 5, 2020 at 12:00 am IST. Nani’s movie V follows the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. His life turns upside down when a killer challenges him with a puzzle. The Telugu action thriller marks Superstar Nani's 25th film in the industry.

V Telugu movie starring Nani, Sudheer Babu released

The action thriller movie 'V' has been produced by Dil Raju. The movie also features Aditi Rao Hydari, Nivetha Thomas and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Take a look at its trailer:

DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from V movie

