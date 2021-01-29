Losliya And Tharshan To Star In 'Google Kuttappan', Tamil Remake Of 'Android Kunjappan'

Android Kunjappan is soon getting remade in Tamil and will be titled Google Kuttappan. The movie was announced on January 28, following a pooja ceremony. The remake will star KS Ravikumar in the lead role, while Bigg Boss Tamil fame Thashan and Losliya will also feature in the film. The Malayalam version had received a terrific response from the audience and critics.

Losliya and Tharshan to star in Android Kunjappan Tamil remake

Soon #GoogleKuttapan was seen trending on Twitter. Filmmaker KS Ravikumar, who will play the lead role in the movie, will also be seen producing the project. Fans are elated to see Bigg Boss Tamil fame Losliya and Tharshan playing pivotal roles in the upcoming Tamil remake. Apart from the aforementioned three cast members, Yogi Babu has also been roped in to play an important role in the film.

The story of the film is based around a lonely aged man, who is gifted a robot by his son. It has been speculated that Tharshan will play the role of the son in the Tamil version. The original Malayalam sci-fi comedy-drama was directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and is said to be inspired from the Hollywood flick Robot & Frank.

Sooraj Thelakkad was seen playing the role of the robot named Kunjappan in the Mollywood version while Suraj Venjaramoodu portrayed the role of an elderly man.

The music for Android Kunjappan was composed by Bijibal while BK Harinarayan and AC Sreehari penned the lyrics for the songs, all of which were huge hits. The Malayalam version’s cast also included Mala Parvathi, Rajesh Madhavan, Sivadas Kannur, Unni Raja, Renji Kankol and Megha Mathew in pivotal roles. The cinematography was led by Sanu Varghese, and the movie was received very well at the box-office. It went on to achieve several accolades including 3 Kerala State Film Awards, 1 Indian Recording Arts Academy Awards and one Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards South.

As for Google Kuttappan, the film is slated to release in theatres but no release date has been announced yet.

