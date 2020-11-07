Madras HC Rules In Favour Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4's Sanam Shetty In Case Against Tharshan

The Madras High Court recently ruled in favour of the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant Sanam Shetty's case against her ex-fiance Tharshan, reported The Interview PR. Sanam Shetty had accused Tharshan of many things like cheating, fraud, harassment, threatening and breach of trust. Read ahead to know more about the case and about both the celebs.

Sanam Shetty on Bigg Boss

Sanam Shetty and Tharshan ended their relationship earlier this year. After their break-up, Sanam filed a police complaint against the latter in Chennai. The police complaint went unattended for a long time and thus the star raised her issue with the Madras High Court. Now, the court recently asked the matter to be looked into. The court also asked Adyar All Women Police Station to intervene into the matter. The police added (in the court) that Tharshan was in not in India but in Sri Lanka.

Sanam accused her ex of cheating her and also breaking her trust. She held a press conference in which she explained that Tharshan was supposed to get married to her but did not and she also added that she had spent 15 lakh rupees on his career. Tharshan, on the other hand, also told the media that he was being forced into the whole thing. The star is originally from Sri Lanka and mentioned that it was actually Sanam who had harassed him. The details of this case are still not clear and the police are looking into the matter.

Many other media outlets also reported that Tharshan might get into serious trouble due to the case. The star was soon going to make his debut in the film industry. For now, the matter has been handed back to the police.

Sanam Shetty is a very popular actor and model who has been seen in many Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. She is currently a Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant. She was last seen shooting for the film Maha. The film was written and directed by U.R.Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan under the production company Etcetera Entertainment. The film stars Hansika Motwani, Srikanth, Sanam Shetty, Thambi Ramaiah and Karunakaran in titular roles.

Promo Pic Credit: Sanam Shetty (fan page) & Tharshan's Instagram

