Sai Tamhankar Resumes 'Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra' Shooting; Shares Pic With Prasad Oak

The much-celebrated Marathi film actor Sai Tamhankar is considered as one of the most loved actors in the regional film industry. She has also worked in Bollywood films like Hunterrr, Love Sonia, Black and White amongst others. The stunning diva recently took her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself with Prasad Oak, her Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra co-judge.

Sai Tamhankar delighted to be back on sets

Sai Tamhankar is currently seen in Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra's judges' chair. The stand-up comedy show is a competition wherein professional comic artists from varied regions battle it out for the Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra title and trophy. The Girlfriend actress is one of the favourite Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra judges. The actor recently took her Instagram to share with fans a gorgeous picture with multi-faceted actor Prasad Oak.

Dressed in a stunning golden embedded saree with a sleeveless blouse, Sai Tamhankar looks like a true fashionista in this picture of hers. She kept her makeup on point with matte base, a brown lip-tone and black smokey eyes. For her hair, the Vazandar actress opted for a pulled back hair bun with a middle parting and decorated with gajra all over. Not to miss her dazzling golden jhumkas and cute round bindi.

Sai Tamhankar captioned her Insta photo as"With खट्याळ, मिश्कील आणि रुबाबदार Pashaji !" With such a caption is quite evident that Sai is thrilled to be back on the sets of the comedy show post a long hiatus. Apart from Sai Tamhankar, Prasad Oak, Mahesh Kothare, Alka Kubal, and Makarand Anaspure are also part of the Maharashtrachi Hasyajatra judges panel. It is a popular show which has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Focusing on Sai Tamhankar's upcoming Bollywood movie Mimi, the drama film is helmed by filmmaker Laxman Utekar. Whereas Dinesh Vijan has bankrolled the project. As per reports, Mimi is a story about an aspiring actor who somehow ends up being a surrogate mother for a couple. Kriti Sanon is playing the lead role in the drama film. The Laxman Utekar's movie features stellar actors like Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar, and Pankaj Pankaj Tripathi. Sai Tamhankar is essaying a highly significant character in the Bollywood film.

