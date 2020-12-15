Loved 'Arjun Suravaram'? Here's A List Of Films To Watch On Lavanya Tripathi's Birthday

On December 15, 2020, actor Lavanya Tripathi is celebrating her 30th birthday. The Arjun Suravaram star looks back to her 14 years of a modelling career that started when she bagged the award for Miss Uttarakhand back in 2006. Lavanya Tripathi is primarily a South Indian actor who made her debut in the Telugu film industry in 2012 with the movie Andala Rakshasi. Out of Lavanya Tripathi's movies, movies like Arjun Suravaram with a realistic backdrop are the most popular ones. If you loved Arjun Suravaram, here is a list of her other movies that will surely pique your interest.

READ | Ritu Verma And Lavanya Tripathi Join Niharika Konidela's Wedding Celebrations In Udaipur

Lavanya Tripathi's Movies

1. Andala Rakshasi (2012)

This was Lavanya's very first movie in the Telugu film industry. The plot of the movie is a love triangle which revolves around the theme of "love overcomes all obstacles", which is prevalent in most movies like Arjun Suravaram. The movie was produced by Sai Korrapati and S. S. Rajamouli.

READ | Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV's Haldi Turns Into A 'cold Water Fight'; See Pics

2. Doosukeltha (2013)

Doosukeltha was Lavanya's second movie in the Telugu film industry which followed just a year after Andala Rakshasi. This film also talks about how the foundation of love can help a person grow into a better human being. This film was directed by Veeru Potla.

READ | Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV Turn Into 'water Babies' For Their Pre-wedding Shoot

3. Bramman (2014)

If you loved Arjun Suravaram, you will surely love Bramman as well. This is because in both the movies, Lavanya Tripathi has been seen playing the role of a journalist seeking the truth. Bramman was the first Tamil movie that the actor worked in.

READ | Lavanya Tripathi Looks Radiant In Her Sun-kissed Post As She Thinks About 'nothing'

4. Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015)

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy is another Telugu movie with Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role. The plot of this movie runs along the same theme as the actor's previous movies. In this movie, a junior botanist and a Kuchipudi dancer fall in love and then deal with all that stands in their way to a happy married life.

5. Soggade Chinni Nayana (2016)

The movie Soggade Chinni Nayana was a Telugu movie released in 2016, starring Lavanya Tripathi in the role of 'Seetha'. Veteran actor Nagarjuna played a double in this movie with Lavanya and actor Ramya Krishna. This movie was centred around supernatural forces, but the likeness of the male lead's parents interrupting the couple is present in this movie.

6. Lacchimdeviki O Lekkundi (2016)

Released in the same year, this movie had the same lead actors as Lavanya's first movie Andala Rakshasi. Naveen Chandra and Lavanya were seen as characters who were perfect foils to each other. This was a comedy movie, and even the name of the movie can be abbreviated to LOL.

7. Srirastu Subhamastu (2016)

This movie was also a comedy based romance between the lead characters. It was released in the same year as the above two movies and had almost the same storyline as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy. Lavanya's co-star in this movie was Allu Sirish.

8. Mister (2017)

Released in 2017, Mister was also a rom-com movie starring Lavanya Tripathi and Nikitin Dheer. The movie, like the others before it, also revolved around family drama and finally resulting in the lead characters getting married. This movie's songs were quite popular with the Telugu audiences.

9. Radha (2017)

The Telugu movie Radha of 2017 was based on the principles of Lord Krishna about promoting the good prevailing in the society. This movie is yet again a romantic comedy like the others. The lead stars in the movie were Sharwanand and Lavanya Tripathi.

10. Maayavan (2017)

Another one of Lavanya Tripathi's Tamil films, Maayavan is counted in the list of movies like Arjun Suravaram. This movie revolves around a more serious theme but ultimately gives the same message of winning hearts by good deeds. The lead actor starring with Lavanya in this movie was Sundeep Kishan.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.