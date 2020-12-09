Ritu Verma And Lavanya Tripathi Join Niharika Konidela's Wedding Celebrations In Udaipur

The entertainment industry has seen quite a few celebrities getting married even during the coronavirus pandemic, including Kajal Aggarwal and Rana Daggubati. Actor and dancer Niharika Konidela is another celebrity who officially joins this list on December 9 after her marriage with Chaitanya Jonnalagedda. It has now been reported that Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi have been given invitations to Niharika Konidela’s wedding. Here is what you need to know on this development.

Ritu and Lavanya receives invitations for Niharika Konidela’s wedding

Niharika Konidela is all geared up to tie the knot with Chaitanya Jonnalagedda on December 9. The wedding will take place in Udaipur, Rajasthan and the families of the couple have already reached the destination, according to Tollywood.net. It has now been reported that invitations have been sent to actors Ritu Verma and Lavanya Tripathi as well, who are quite close to Niharika. The two actors will now be among the other famous personalities who will be seen at Niharika Konidela’s wedding.

Lavanya is apparently even the gym-mate of Niharika and they know each other very well. The other ceremonies also saw famous names such as Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and more who made appearances. All of them joined the couple on the dance floor and were seen shaking a leg and having a good time.

Naga Babu even made a speech about daughter Niharika and also thanked his brother and a huge star in Telugu films, Chiranjeevi, for making this event special and for whatever he has done for the family. A number of pictures from the wedding were also shared on social media, including Twitter.

As A Family We gave You `ROOTS`..

AS A Father I gave You `WINGS`...



The Wings will take You High

&

The Roots will keep You Safe



The 2 Best gifts your loving Daddu can offer

Love you to the moon & Back @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/q3VzBiNpg6 — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 7, 2020

His Love Transcends all the Borders of

Time & Age

His smile Transforms every

Event into a Celebration @KChiruTweets

The Day of the Bride @IamNiharikaK#nischay pic.twitter.com/5Efekdl0QM — Naga Babu Konidela (@NagaBabuOffl) December 6, 2020

Niharika Konidela comes from a family filled with famous stars and personalities of the Indian cinema. Having said that, she has managed to make her own mark in the entertainment world having worked in multiple movies and web series. She has worked in Telugu films including Oka Manasu, Happy Wedding, Suryakantham and made her debut in Tamil films with the movie Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren. Her latest movie came last year named Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

