Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV's Haldi Turns Into A 'cold Water Fight'; See Pics

On December 13, actor-producer Niharika Konidela took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures to give a sneak peek into the festivities of her haldi ceremony. On the other hand, Niharika's husband Chaitanya JV, a Hyderabad-based techie, also shared a few pictures of the ceremony on his social media handle. Interestingly, Niharika dedicated two of her posts to her mother and aunt and actor-brother Varun Tej Konidela. Meanwhile, a separate post featured the newlywed couple enjoying their haldi ceremony.

Niharika Konidela's haldi ceremony pics

Niharika and Chaitanya were seen twinning in their haldi ceremony outfit as they donned all-yellow avatar. Niharika picked a yellow saree while Chaitanya complemented her in a yellow kurta. Meanwhile, Niharika didn't give much details in the caption, Chaitanya's caption for the post read, "Day 3 / Haldi that turned into a cold water fight". Scroll down to take a look.

The pictures of Niharika wedding are receiving an overwhelming response on the internet. Many from her 1.8M followers on the photo-sharing platform has flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. On the other hand, a handful of fans wrote heartwarming wishes for the newlywed couple.

Niharika Konidela's wedding photos

The duo got married in the presence of their family members in Udaipur on December 9. Actors such as Chiranjeev, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma, among many others, joined the wedding celebration. After the grand wedding in Udaipur, Niharika and Chaitanya also hosted a reception in Hyderabad on Friday night, that is December 11.

On the other hand, Niharika's father and veteran actor Naga Babu also shared numerous pictures on his social media handle. In one such picture, which appeared to be from Niharika's wedding day, Naga Babu got emotional as he penned an emotional note. "It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli", an excerpt of his post read.

