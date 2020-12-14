Niharika Konidela & Chaitanya JV Turn Into 'water Babies' For Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Recently, actor-producer Niharika Konidela took to her social media handle and shared a couple of posts to give a sneak peek into the festivities of her wedding with Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV. Niharika Konidela, who got married in the presence of her family members in Udaipur on December 9, shared a few pictures which appeared to be from the pre-wedding photoshoot. In a few of the pictures, Niharika is seen flaunting a light-purple gown while in other pictures from her photoshoot, she can be seen sporting a pink lehenga.

Niharika Konidela's wedding photos

While captioning the pictures, which appeared to be from her pre-wedding shoot, the newlywed couple is seen posing near a poolside area. While calling themselves "water babies", Niharika wrote, "What’s a wedding of two water babies with out a pool party?", in the caption of one of her posts. On the other hand, in the other two posts, Nihariika and Chaitanya strike romantic poses. Scroll down to take a look.

Niharika Konidela's wedding photoshoot

Meanwhile, the other set of pictures, in which Niharika is seen sporting a pink lehenga, are from her Mehendi ceremony. In the pictures, Niharika and Chaitanya were seen twinning in the outfits with a similar pattern. Scroll down to take a peek into her Mehendi ceremony.

After a grand wedding in Udaipur, Niharika and Chaitanya hosted a reception in Hyderabad on Friday night. Interestingly, actor Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni shared a few pictures from the reception. In the photos, Niharika is seen posing in a mint coloured lehenga, while Chaitanya complemented her in a traditional pastel outfit. Apart from Ram Charan and his family, the wedding celebrations included Chiranjeev, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma.

Coming to her wedding in Udaipur, Niharika's actor-father Naga Babu also shared glimpses from his daughter's wedding. In an emotional note for her daughter, he wrote: "It looks like the end of an era... Serious nostalgia hit me all again... It feels like the first day of her school... Just that she won't be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can't play with her 24 x 7... Just donno how long it will be this time....'Only time will decide.' Already missing you Niha thalli".

