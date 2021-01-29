Sathyaraj Joins Cast Of Suriya Starrer 'Suriya40', Fans Cannot Contain Excitement

Bahuballi star Sathyaraj is one of the highly regarded actors of the Tamil industry and his acting career spans over 40 years. His movies are always looked forward by his fans and moviegoers. In what comes as a surprising piece of news, Sathyaraj has now joined the cast of Suriya40 which is a Sun Pictures movie. The announcement of the same was done on Twitter.

Also read | Saif's Mother Sharmila Tagore Worried Amid 'Tandav' Row, Concerned About Family Security

Also read | Abhay Deol Shares Still From 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', Says 'ready For Another Trip'

Sathyaraj joins the cast of Suriya's new movie Suriya40

The official Twitter handle of Sun Pictures shared this big update with netizens. They shared a fiery video of Sathyaraj and wrote, 'The immensely dynamic actor #Sathyaraj joins the cast of #Suriya40BySunPictures'. His fans and followers were surprised and extremely excited upon hearing the news. As this is the first time, Sathyaraj and Suriya are teaming up for a project. They are looking forward to witnessing both these actor's dynamic on the big screen. Before this, it was revealed by the Twitter handle that popular actor Priyanka Arul Mohan is going to play the female lead in the movie. See their reactions below:

Sathyaraj's movies

The audience has witnessed Sathyaraj in various different characters in all of his films. Some of the most popular of his movies are Vedham Pudhithu, Nadigan, Amaidhi Padai, Periyar and Onbadhu Roobai Nottu (2007). He also received critical acclaim for his roles in Nanban and Raja Rani. Sathyaraj's performance in Bahuballi was immensely loved by the viewers as well. He also starred in the Bollywood movie Chennai Express. He has also won several awards and accolades for his stellar performances in films.

Suriya's movies

Suriya has delivered several blockbuster films throughout his career. Some of the most popular of Suriya's movies are Kaakha Kaakha, Pithamagan, Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, 24 and Singam II. He was last seen in the movie Soorarai Pottru which released Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2020. This movie has been selected for the Oscars under the Best Foreign Film category, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Original Score, among many others. as well. The plot of the movie is loosely based on Capt G R Gopinath's life. It was also the first Tamil film to release on an OTT platform directly.

Also read | 24-member Bollywood Delegation On 4-day Visit To Kashmir, Will Explore Valley For Projects

Also read | Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' Enters The Oscar 2021 Race Under General Category

Image courtesy- Sun Pictures' official Twitter handle and @actorsuriya Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.