'RRR Work Will Resume Soon': Music Composer M M Keeravaani On SS Rajamouli-directorial

Music composer M M Keeravaani on Monday, Sunday 21, 2020, revealed that work on SS Rajamouli's magnum-opus RRR would soon resume. "RRR work will be resumed soon," (sic) tweeted M M Keeravaani. He also shared updates on his other forthcoming films. "I am working for 2 movies right now, Krish’s own production and KRR’s own production," (sic) wrote M M Keeravaani.

And on a non Covid note, am working for 2 movies right now , Krish’s own production and KRR’s own production. RRR work will be resumed soon. — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) September 21, 2020

M M Keeravaani who worked with SS Rajamouli in Eega (2012) and Baahubali franchise (2015-2017) will be joining hands with the filmmaker for RRR. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, also marks Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn's Telugu debut, who will appear in cameo roles in the film.

M M Keeravaani to work on Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi

Further in the tweet, M M Keeravaani revealed that he is working on Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish's next film with Rakul Preet Singh and Vaishnav Tej, and K Raghavendra Rao's untitled movie with Sanam Shetty and Ananya. The Krish-produced movie is currently in pre-production, whereas, the K Raghavendra Rao-directorial is in post-production. Besides the above-mentioned films, M M Keeravaani also has S S Kanchi's Pehlu, others in the pipeline.

All about RRR

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, has the former essaying the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju and the latter playing the role of Komaram Bheem. They (Alluri and Komaram) were freedom fighters who have a special place in Indian history. RRR cast also includes Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, among others in pivotal roles. A few months ago, the first look of RRR was released, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

RRR based on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem went on floors last year. The movie produced by D V V Danayya under his production banner is written and directed by SS Rajamouli. RRR is expected to hit the marquee in January 2021.

