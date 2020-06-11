Maala Partvathi Says She 'won't Defend' Her Son After He Is Accused Of Sending Nudes

Actor, feminist and activist Maala Parvathi said in an interview that she shall not defend her son at any cost. Seema Vineet, a trans woman who is a makeup artist from Trivandrum had accused the actor’s son of sending sexually explicit messages to her. Maala Parvarthi has said that she is with Seema and has filed a police complaint to investigate the matter.

Seema Vineet accused Maala Parvathi's son

On June 9, Seema Vineet, without revealing any names, had shared a post on social media where she alleged that Maala Parvarthi’s son had been sending her sexually explicit messages and pictures. The next day, Seema went live on Facebook and addressed the matter and revealed that she had been receiving those messages since 2017. She even revealed that after the actor saw the post, she called Seema up and apologised to her.

Maala Parvathi responded to the accusations

A few hours later, Maala Parvathi took to her social media handle and said that when the allegations against her son came to her notice, she immediately apologised to Seema for the same. Maala further said that as a woman and as a mother, she had advised Seema to take legal action and she would be support her in the entire case. Maala even mentioned that she had found out from Seema’s friend that the issue would be compromised only if she gets compensation.

However, Seema has refused to have made any such claims about compromising the issue for monetary benefits or compensation. She further said that she had decided to reveal the name of the actor and her son because she wanted it to be treated equally like several cases. Seema further added that she wants justice and has spoken to her advocate.

When a leading media portal asked actor Maala to respond to the whole issue, she revealed some details. Maala emphasized that she won’t defend her son nor does she have intentions of hurting Seema in any manner. However, she believes that the truth must come out, hence she has filed a police complaint herself to investigate the matter.

The actor further said that she asked her son about the controversy and he told her that they knew each other and that everything was ‘mutual’ and ‘consensual’. The actor said that this is why she has registered a complaint and submitted her son’s phone. However, she said that even if her son says that the conversations were consensual, she is not supporting him and they are moving forward legally.

Image Credits: Maala Parvathi Facebook

