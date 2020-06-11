Taapsee Pannu Describes Difficulties Faced By Migrant Workers Through A Video; Watch

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu who is known to give her impeccable opinion on every issue, recently shared a video on social media while describing the difficulties faced by the migrant workers amid the lockdown. Apart from the problems, the actress also shared some heart-wrenching pictures by recalling all the incidents that occurred during the lockdown which is sure to leave you pondering over it all again.

Taapsee Pannu shares a heart-wrenching video

The Badla actress shared the video on her Twitter handle where she can be heard reciting a poem in the background 'We are just migrants, are we from this country?’ while showing the difficulties faced by the stranded workers. In the clip, the mother's helplessness is seen dragging the child by hanging him in a suitcase, and the police beating people with sticks who were seen protesting on roads. In the video, workers are also seen covering distances while walking barefoot while on the other and a daughter takes the father on a bicycle.

Apart from these pictures, in this video, there are people suffering from hunger, villagers bathing with sanitizers, people traveling back to their hometown by sitting on the roofs of the bus. A still of a child playing with the corpse of the mother will just leave the viewers stunned. The video also recalled horrifying Maharashtra’s Aurangabad train mishap which took the lives of 16 migrant workers. The clip showed the mortal remains of the workers with bread lying on the railway tracks.

A series of pictures that probably will never leave our mind.The lines that will echo in our head for a long time.This pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India.हमारे दिल से , आपके दिल तक, उन हज़ारों दिलों के लिए जो शायद हम सब ने तोड़े हैं । #Pravaasi #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/dB5yyYvEYB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 10, 2020

While captioning the post, the Thappad actress wrote that this video shows a series of pictures that probably will never leave from the minds of the people. The lines that will echo in the head for a long time. Taapsee even mentioned that the pandemic was worse than just a viral infection for India. She concluded the post by mentioning that video is for all those people who were left heartbroken by all.

Recently, Taapsee Pannu posted a stunning picture on her Instagram wall and shared her solution to feeling kicked amid lockdown. The actress came up with a witty reply when Ronnie Lahiri, who had produced Pink, left a comment. As the producer said that he might start going out from June 8, Taapsee Pannu stated that she might end up sitting on the road. On June 7, Taapsee Pannu shared her picture, where she can be seen looking at her reflection in the mirror while posing with a wide smile. Taapsee Pannu was also seen holding a red lipstick. Adding a pinch of her humor, she wrote a caption that read, 'You.../ Yes you!!! It’s getting there... hold on be strong. You have done all fine until now and things are gonna get even better.' She further added that 'Otherwise there’s always a red lipstick to make u feel kicked'.

(Image credit: Instagram)

