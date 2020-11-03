Madhoo Returns To Malayalam Cinema After Two Decades With 'Ennittu Avasanam'

Actor Madhoo will soon be returning to the Malayalam film industry with Arjun Ashokan and Anna Ben starrer Ennittu Avasanam. The forthcoming movie helmed byVikruthi (2019) fame Emcy Joseph is a slice-of-life drama. Mollywood actors Fahadh Faasil and Tovino Thomas unveiled the first look poster of Ennittu Avasanam on Sunday, October 1, 2020. Sharing the poster on her social media, Madhoo wrote, "Announcing my dream project ...#ennittuavasanam." (sic)

Check out the poster:

Madhoo returns to the Malayalam film industry after two decades

Madhoo, who has done a handful of Malayalam movies in her acting career, will be returning to Mollywood after two decades. She last worked with Mohanlal in Sangeeth Sivan's Yoddha (1992). The movie was dubbed into multiple languages and was a box-office success. Interestingly, Madhoo during her hiatus from Mollywood has appeared in a few Malayalam TV shows like D4 Junior v/s Senior, among others. She also has worked in a Tamil-Malayalam bi-lingual alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim.

All details about Madhoo starrer Ennittu Avasanam

Ennittu Avasanam, starring Madhoo, Anna Ben, and Arjun Ashokan in the lead is Vikruthi (2019) fame Emcy Joseph's second directorial. Ennittu Avasanam's screenplay and the story is written by the director. Meanwhile, the cinematography is handled by National Award-winning cinematographer Appu Prabhakar, who recently worked on the Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016). Sushin Shyam will be composing the music, and Sooraj E S will be editing the film. The movie is bankrolled by Ananth Jairaj Junior and Jobin Joy.

What's next for Madhoo?

Madhoo, last seen in Hari Santhosh's College Kumar, has an array of films at different stages of production. She will be next seen in the multi-lingual flick Thalaivi. The movie, starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead, is based on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film also features actors like Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Jisshu Sengupta, Madhoo, Poorna, among others, in prominent roles. The movie is directed by A L Vijay and is reportedly in post-production.

